Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares setback during filming - and his co-star’s reaction is priceless

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little often shares behind-the-scenes moments while filming the hit BBC show in the Caribbean - but this one wasn’t what we expected!

The actor revealed that filming had clearly been put on hold due to the weather, which was both windy with torrential rain and can be heard sadly singing the show’s jaunty theme song while panning across the rainy set. Then he turns the camera on himself and looks seriously downcast. And we thought it was all sunshine, swimming pools and murder on the island of St Marie!

Ralf followed up the first video with a clip of himself sitting in a room with his co-star, Shantol Jackson, who appears to be reading her scripts while listening to music. He asks her: "Shantol, what’s happening?" to which she replies: "It’s raining," before catching his eye and laughing. We hope things brighten up soon!

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson play DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

The Two Pints of Lager actor also recently cleared up the fan theory that Neville was going to find himself in prison yet again in season 13 after Ralf filmed some BTS clips of himself from the jail cell set. Sharing on Instagram, Ralf said: "So, I need to clear up a little Death in Paradise mystery. After I posted a video the other day, there was a lot of speculation saying, 'Why is Neville in a cell? Could this be a spoiler?' Let me explain.

© Photo: BBC Ralf joked about the weather

This is where the cast normally sit, " he continued, before panning the camera around the room, which was filled with production equipment and makeup bags. So we sit here between scenes. We've got fans to try and keep us cool and stop us sweating so makeup doesn't have a terrible time… Through here is the police station and through here are the cells," he said, showing his fans a view of the jail cells.



"The cells are right next to the station where we shoot and it's much cooler and there's a bed! But when we are shooting in the police station, this is my little spot," he said, giving a view of a single bed in a jell cell, which featured a phone charging and a few empty crisps packets. So no mystery, no spoilers. I'm just lazy. This is where I hang out in between takes."

© Photo: BBC Ralf shared the funny clip on Instagram

Filming is well underway for the show’s 13th season, which is set to air in January 2024. Kris Marshall, who originally played the detective inspector on the show, is also currently filming the series’ popular spin-off, Beyond Paradise, which is set in Devon. We can’t wait to see if there will be any crossover between the two projects!