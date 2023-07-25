Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has addressed speculation surrounding a storyline in the upcoming 13th season of the popular BBC drama.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor dispelled rumours suggesting that his character DI Neville Parker would find himself back in jail in the new episodes.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little addresses 'rumours' after fan concern over season 13

Addressing fans in a video filmed from the set of the show, Ralf said: "So, I need to clear up a little Death in Paradise mystery.

"After I posted a video the other day, there was a lot of speculation saying, 'Why is Neville in a cell? Could this be a spoiler?' Let me explain.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little plays Neville Parker in the series

"This is where the cast normally sit, " he continued, before panning the camera around the room, which was filled with production equipment and makeup bags.

"So we sit here between scenes. We've got fans to try and keep us cool and stop us sweating so makeup doesn't have a terrible time."

Filming himself walking out of the room, Ralf continued: "Through here is the police station and through here are the cells," he said, showing his fans a view of the jail cells. "The cells are right next to the station where we shoot and it's much cooler and there's a bed!

"But when we are shooting in the police station, this is my little spot," he said, giving a view of a single bed in a jell cell, which featured a phone charging and a few empty crisps packets.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf reassured fans that Neville would not find himself in jail in season 13

"So no mystery, no spoilers. I'm just lazy. This is where I hang out in between takes," he added.

Taking to the comments section, fans reacted to the post and expressed their excitement for the new season. One person wrote: "Great way to keep cool, looking forward to next series," while another added: "Absolutely loving the behind-the-scenes videos Ralf. Excited for season 13. I'm sure it will be fantastic."

© Photo: BBC Ralf previously shared his hopes for Neville's love life in season 13

Fans initially assumed that Neville would find himself arrested in the upcoming series after Ralf posted a behind-the-scenes video, which saw him sitting in a cell.

At the time, viewers commented on the video and shared their concern for the character. One person wrote: "Why are you in the cell please?" While another added: "What have you done now?"

© Denis Guyenon The series will likely return in January 2024

While Ralf has confirmed that Neville won't be heading to jail anytime soon, he's remained tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the season 13 plot. However, during a recent Instagram Q&A, he did express his hopes for some success in Neville's love life. "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13," he said.

The new series, which is currently being filmed in Guadeloupe, will likely air on BBC One in January 2024. Until then, fans can look forward to the show's Christmas special, which will air in December.