Death in Paradise star Ralf Little jokes about 'being cancelled' while filming season 13

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has joked about 'being cancelled' while filming season 13 of the hit show. The actor, who often shares clips of behind-the-scenes on set with his followers, was chatting to a crew member about a very interesting dream! Find out more…

In the clip, Ralf is wearing a vest and sunglasses while on the set of the St Marie prison and tells the camera: "Just walked into the police station this morning and bumped into Elliot, art department. And Elliot has read me this text that we received last night from a friend’s wife."

WATCH: Ralf Little had the best reaction to the dream!

He then filmed Elliot, who read the text from his friend’s wife out loud. He said: "I dreamt that Ralf Little bumped a giant turtle with his speedboat but wanted to keep it alive to avoid being cancelled. You shot it." Ralf then asked: "YOU shot it?" Laughing, he added: "There, you’re the one whose getting cancelled!"

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson play DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

Ralf and Elliot sat in the jail set of the prison, where Ralf has several other clips of himself over the past few weeks, leading fans to question whether Neville Parker will find himself in trouble again after being arrested for murder in season 12, despite being innocent!

© Photo: BBC Ralf will be back for season 13

One person wrote: "You’re in jail again??" while another added: "What have you done now?"

Season 13 is likely to air in January 2024, with the stars currently staying in Guadeloupe to film the hit show. It was also recently announced that the spin-off series, Beyond Paradise, has commenced filming season 13.

© Photo: BBC Ralf regularly shares clips from behind-the-scenes

Kris Marshall, who used to star as the lead detective in Death in Paradise, the actor spoke about returning for season two, saying: "I'm beyond excited to have begun filming the second series of Beyond Paradise. 'Shipton Abbott' is such a wonderful location to call home for a while and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives."

His co-star Sally Bretton added: "Series one of Beyond Paradise was such a joy to be a part of and I'm ecstatic to have returned to what already feels like a second home in Shipton Abbott. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have planned - the second series is set to be brilliant!"

© Photo: BBC Ralf joked about being cancelled

Executive producer Tim Key also spoke about the upcoming season two, saying: "We were delighted with how quickly the audience took Beyond Paradise to their hearts and over the moon to be back for more. Our fantastic cast and crew are hard at work to bring another series of humour, heart and of course some properly puzzling cases to audiences, all set against the beauty of Devon and Cornwall - and of course to let everyone experience Shipton Abbott at Christmas!"