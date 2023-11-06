Lawmen: Bass Reeves fans have same reaction to new Western drama from Yellowstone creator

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has given us yet another epic Western drama in the form of his new show, Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The series, which is set near the end of the American Civil War, follows the titular character, who was a real-life lawman and the first Black U.S. Marshal in the American west.

David Oyelowo stars as Bass, who was known as the greatest frontier hero in US history.

WATCH: David Oyelowo in the official trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans praised the first two episodes, which landed on Paramount + over the weekend.

One person wrote: "Watched the first 2 episodes of #LawmenBassReeves and it is FANTASTIC. David Oyelowo is brilliant. Bass Reeves is one of America's most fascinating unsung heroes and I'm glad his story is finally being told onscreen," while another added: "Excellent premiere episode for #BassReeves. Fits right into Sheridan's other works of character-focused drama with intense storytelling & realistic portrayals of life in a former time. A tragic tale by & large but filled with hope and impeccable performances & writing. A triumph!"

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ David Oyelowo stars as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves

A third person tweeted: "#Lawmen - Bass Reeves, as good a pilot episode as I've ever seen," while another hailed the show as a "great, gritty series".

Many viewers also commented on the tense opening scene, which saw Bass playing for his freedom in a card game against his enslaver, George Reeves.

One person wrote: "Just started @paramountplusnew show @BassReevesPPlus and WOW the first scene kicked off this show with a BANG. I hope it keeps up the pace," while another added: "Watching #BassReeves. I'm hooked in the 1st 2 minutes! I hope it's like the books I read."

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Viewers praised the first two episodes

A third tweeted: "No one does an opening like Taylor Sheridan #BassReeves."

Another fan also praised the soundtrack, adding: "The music is undeniably one of the best parts of the show. The intro music, the instrumentals throughout the episode, and the closing song all gave me chills and captured the vibes of the show. Sheridan always hits with his music choices."

MORE: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly’s project with Downton Abbey star following show's end sounds amazing - details



What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves about?

The series tells the story of runaway slave Bass Reeves who becomes America's first Black U.S. Deputy Marshal.

The drama is set in the post-Reconstruction era and follows Bass as he apprehends dangerous criminals in the Indian Territory.

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ David stars alongside Dennis Quaid, who plays Sherrill Lynn

The synopsis reads: "Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.

"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family."

When will episode three of Lawmen: Bass Reeves be released on Paramount +?

Episode three will be released on Sunday 12 November, with the remainder of the episodes airing weekly.