Virgin River has wrapped shooting season five and fans are eagerly awaiting the moment it arrives on Netflix. Although the new episodes aren't likely to land on the streaming giant until the fall, excitement for the new series has already begun thanks to some stars of the show sharing some insight into what's to come.

One star of the drama, Teryl Rothery, who plays Muriel, has revealed to fans that she is hoping for a romance storyline for her character in the future.

Answering fans' questions, the Canadian actress, 60, admitted that she hopes Muriel will end up finding her soulmate like leading couple on the show, Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge).

After being asked what she hopes for in the plot, she explained: "But maybe like to have Muriel have the kind of relationship that Mel and Jack have. You know, it's really like your soulmate."

Virgin River fans will know that in season one, Muriel made her feelings for Doc (Tom Matheson) very clear, which came between him and his ex-wife Hope (Annette O'Toole) who still had feelings for him. However, despite going on a few dates and becoming close friends, Muriel and Doc did not spark a romance, and the resident medic realized his former wife was the only one for him.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire on Virgin River

Teryl also shared who out of the Virgin River residents she'd like to spend more time with in the future. "Obviously it would be nice to see her step out and do more with the town, outside of just the sewing circle.

© Netflix Teryl Rothery is hoping for a romance for Muriel in the future

"Like maybe get to know the Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) character more, cause she’s so fun." She added: "I [also] think Mel and Jack. I think that relationship, that's the forefront of the show."

Meanwhile, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming fifth season of the heartwarming romance drama. However, actress Annette confirmed that new episodes will land in the fall on social media.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Annette O'Toole as Hope, Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Taking to Instagram back in May, Annette posted a beautiful snap of blooming roses, writing in the caption: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

With the Hollywood writers' and now actors' strikes still ongoing, it's likely that production will remain halted until the fall, which is when the strikes are predicted to end, according to industry insiders.