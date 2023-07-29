Skip to main contentSkip to footer
AGT star Howie Mandel confuses fans with cryptic post
Howie Mandel regularly shares snaps on Instagram

Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor

America’s Got Talent star Howie Mandel has confused fans with his latest snap on Instagram. The TV star, who often shares selfies with his fans on the social media platform, posted a photo of himself wearing his trademark white-rimmed sunglasses - but with another unusual accessory… 

In the post, Howie donned a white headband with panda bear ears, and simply captioned the post: “@seeeyewear #accessories.” 

His fans were somewhat bemused with his new look, with one writing: “Howie care to give us context?” Another person wrote: “Is there a particular look you’re trying to go for here?” A third joked: “Hey there bear hair.” 

The star recently wowed fans after donning a long, brunette hairpiece in a series of snaps, and fans were loving his new look - which was quite the change from his usual bald head! Howie, 67, previously spoke about his baldness on ABC’s 20/20, explaining: “This [baldness] feels so streamlined and so clean.” 

Howie Mandel donned panda ears for the snap
The star struggles with OCD, particularly mysophobia which is a struggle with germs. Speaking to People magazine back in 2021, he explained: “ "I was always incredibly obsessed with germs and cleaning and taking shower after shower after shower. Even when I was very young, I wouldn't tie my shoelaces because they had touched the ground. I had continuous repetitive thoughts that I couldn't get past. As a child, my mind was a lot busier than I was."

Howie Mandel's new hair© Instagram
Howie Mandel's showed off his new hair look

He added: “There isn't a waking moment of my life when 'we could die' doesn't come into my psyche. But the solace I would get would be the fact that everybody around me was okay. It's good to latch onto okay. But [during the pandemic] the whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell… my life's mission is to remove the stigma [of mental illness]. I'm broken. But this is my reality. I know there's going to be darkness again -- and I cherish every moment of light."

Howie has also been vocal about passing down his mental health difficulties to his daughter Jackie, who also struggles with OCD. He said: "I'm not proud of that gift I've given her. But our coping skills are to find the light." 

Speaking about how the pandemic made her symptoms worse, Jackie added: “It was really, really hard. My anxiety sometimes leads to depression. I went through the extreme and I just locked myself in… I’ve been isolated and scared for a year and a half and now that things are starting to open back up, I'm really not at the same place that most people are. I'm working with a therapist to get back out into the world."

AMERICAS GOT TALENT -- Semi Finals 2 Results Episode 1718 -- Pictured: Howie Mandel© Getty Images
Howie on America's Got Talent

Jackie is also full of praise for her father and how he handles his mental health, explaining: "My dad is very open about going to therapy and erasing the stigma. Whenever I was upset or sad or having a bad day, I knew I could reach out.” 

