Outlander's Sam Heughan inundated with congratulations after sharing celebratory news

Outlander star Sam Heughan has been inundated with messages of congratulations after revealing that his new Wild Scottish Gin, which is produced by his spirit company Sassenach Spirits, has been recognised at the Singapore World Spirits Competition.

Taking to his social media pages, the actor revealed that his company's new product received a gold medal from the competition's esteemed panel of judges.

Addressing his followers while perching on the ledge of an outdoor pool, the 43-year-old said: "Hey guys, we're here in New Orleans.

"It's been an amazing week. We've had such fun introducing The Sassenach to New Orleans, but guess what? We've just found out we've not only won a double gold at the Singapore Spirits Awards for our amazing Spirit Of Home, but our new Wild Scottish Gin just won our first gold medal and I'm so excited, I can't wait for you guys to try it and we'll see you all here next year in the Big Easy."

© Getty Sam's new gin was awarded a gold medal at the Singapore World Spirits Competition

Captioning the clip, he wrote: "GOLD!!! What a great way to start the @sassenachspirits tour. Double gold for our Spirit of Home and Gold for our Wild Scottish Gin. This is only the start…

"Look forward to seeing you this summer in the US! X."

Sam's fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the star on his achievement, with one person writing: "Congratulations Sam!! That's fantastic news!!" while another added: "Congrats, Sam! Everything you touch turns to gold!"

© Getty Sam is currently touring the US with his spirit company

A third fan commented: "Double Congratulations Sam!! And all the @SassenachSpirit Team. Enjoy all the moments!! Well deserved!!" while another added: "Woohoo congrats #SassenachSpirits team!!! Can't wait to try it."

Sam's amazing career news comes just weeks after the actor celebrated a different kind of achievement. The Scottish star took to Instagram earlier this month to mark ten years since he was cast to play the lead role of Jamie Fraser in Outlander.

Sam recently celebrated ten years of playing Jamie

"Happy castaverssary JAMMF! 10 years ago was lucky to be given the opportunity to be custodian of the ginger wig…@outlander_starz," he penned, alongside a snap from the drama which showed Sam in costume as Jamie.

Sam is currently starring in the seventh season of the historical drama, which is set to draw to a close with its eighth series.

Caitríona Balfe, who plays Sam's on-screen wife Claire on the show, recently gave an update on the production status of the new season - and it looks like fans may be waiting a while for the eighth instalment to arrive on screens.

© Starz Caitriona Balfe revealed that filming on season eight is yet to begin

When asked when filming was due to begin on season eight, the Irish actress told RadioTimes.com: "Well, we had a date. And now with the writers strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see.

"That's obviously a big thing that's going on at the moment stateside and that may change things. But you know, it's too early to start speculating about that."