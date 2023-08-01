Hoda Kotb made a heartwarming revelation on-air during Tuesday's edition of the Today Show in which she shared some details of her upcoming interview with the family of the late, great singer Tony Bennett.

Chatting with her NBC co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, the anchor revealed that the pre-recorded interview with Tony's widow, Susan Benedetto, and his eldest son, Danny.

Hoda began: "Thursday by the way guys would have been the legendary singer's 97th birthday so in honor of that occasion I have the chance to talk to Susan Benedetto – that's his devoted partner – they were together for 38 years and his eldest son, Danny."

Sharing more about what to expect from the exclusive interview, she continued: "They had some powerful things to say about Tony's incredible life, the love he had for anybody in his orbit. And they also shared something very touching, the very last song that Tony sang to Susan, it was just days before his passing."

Hoda will be interviewing Tony's widow Susan Benedetto

Hoda finished by stating: "It was a beautiful conversation, really touching, you'll want to see it it'll be Thursday here on Today."

Tony passed away aged 96 on July 21 in New York City, his publicist confirmed. Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 but did not go public with his condition until five years later, and continued to perform despite it.

Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The legendary musician's wife, Susan, meanwhile also spoke to PEOPLE about their marriage recently. "I was most certainly blessed to have Tony in my life," she told the publication. Susan also made a statement after the news of passing was announced, saying in part: "Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony's who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy."

Other tributes to Tony have been shared since the news of his passing was confirmed, including from his close friend and collaborator, Lady Gaga. In a lengthy Instagram post, the Just Dance singer shared her tribute to Tony, explaining how much to loved him and how much their bond meant to her musically and personally.

Hoda Kotb on Today show

Gaga said in part: "Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight. 'Straight ahead,' he'd say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life. Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful.

Hoda has teased a big announcement to come

Meanwhile, Hoda's exclusive interview with the Benedetto family comes amid her teasing viewers with an upcoming "big announcement." After sharing some of the segments viewers can look forward to this week, Today host Craig Melvin said: "Plus a huge announcement from Hoda that you don't want to miss." The details of Hoda's big announcement have not yet been shared.