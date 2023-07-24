Savannah Guthrie took her Today co-stars by surprise on Monday while she, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker discussed how more and more Americans are going to sleep much earlier. Although the popular early-morning show stars were mostly comparing notes about their early-night lifestyles, Savannah still shocked her friends when she revealed just how early she sometimes likes to go out for dinner.

"I've got to tell you, I love a 4pm [dinner]," the 51-year-old said, prompting a huge gasp from Hoda who was sitting alongside her. Listing the benefits which have led her to this habit, she continued: "I like to have a little sit down, glass of wine, appetizers – it's happy hour; [and I can be] home by six, in bed by seven! Boom!"

© NBC Savannah took her co-stars by surprise on Monday morning

NBC morning news anchor Joe Fryer was reporting on the early bird phenomenon — which leads to more people, like Savannah, ditching late nights for early ones in the pursuit of better rest, or in some cases simply just getting a table at popular restaurants.

"5pm is the new 8pm," Joe explained before launching into his report which saw several New Yorkers admit they're growing fond of early dinners. Ever since the pandemic, it appears restaurant goers have become more willing to eat out at earlier times than they were in the past, with some popular spots seeing their busiest times move from late to early evening.

© NBC Joe Fryer hosted the report on the nation's changing habits

But for the Today show hosts who all have to get up in the early hours for work, all these habits already sound familiar. Responding earlier to the idea of eating dinner out at 7.30pm, Savannah jokingly yelled "Are you insane?!" as Hoda and Al laughed. "Come on!" Al added, just as scornfully.

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager 'forever grateful' as she delivers news - 'I can't handle this'

"I feel like you related to every single point there," Joe said while laughing at the three other hosts' reactions to his report. "I've always loved an early dinner," Hoda agreed, explaining: "Nobody's there, you get the ambiance, you get a table you want – it's great."

© Getty Images Al and Hoda also had a lot to say in response to the report

But Al chimed in to point out that he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, had noticed that the uptake in others in the nation preferring an early meal has led to one of Hoda's points being less true, as places are now getting busier earlier.

SEE: Al Roker's Today co-stars get behind him as he shares emotional message to son Nick

"About six-seven months ago – you know, at 5.30 we used to have restaurants to ourselves – all of a sudden I was like 'Who are these people?'" he said referring to how his favorite spots have begun to fill up faster.

© Instagram Al Roker cradles his grandchild

Earlier on the show, Al – who recently welcomed his first grandchild, a granddaughter named Sky – revealed his plans for the holiday season, suggesting he'd be spending this Christmas close to home, likely with his daughter Courtney's new addition to the family. This admission came during another segment of the show in which fellow NBC star Vicky Nguyen joined the team to discuss her best tips for families looking to get good deals on late summer vacations and future trips this winter.