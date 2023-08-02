Euphoria stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney pay heartbreaking tribute to Angus Cloud

Euphoria's cast are in mourning following the devastating news that Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in the hit HBO show, passed away on Monday. He was 25.

Posting a photo of her co-star on Instagram, Zendaya wrote: "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.

"I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Sydney Sweeney, who also stars in Euphoria as Cassie, shared a series of snaps of herself with Angus over the years, and penned: "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words.

"You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Angus' family released a statement confirming his death on Monday, which explained that the actor had been struggling with the loss of his father. Angus had shared a photo of his dad on Instagram on 14 July, writing: "miss u breh."

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

According to reports, Angus was found by his mother at their family home in Oakland, California. TMZ reported that his mother called 911 and suggested that Angus may have overdosed.