Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's LA home is a rare gem

The White Lotus and The Handmaid's Tale actress has bagged herself a very unique home

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, 25, has already got herself on the property ladder, bagging a very unique home in Los Angeles that hadn't been on the market for over 50 years before that.

The Handmaid's Tale actress forked out $3 million for the property that's a Tudor-style cottage design with five bedrooms.

Inside it couldn't be further from a glitzy Hollywood home, as it has exposed beams, open fires, Georgian windows and overall, a stunning rustic aesthetic.

The garden features a small lawn as well as a sizable patio that is half covered with a veranda. It appears to be the perfect space for hosting alfresco parties.

It's located in a secluded spot at the top of a large hill, which can be accessed via steps, but there's also a funicular for guests to take should they not fancy the cardio.

© Getty Images The star made her first real estate purchase aged 24

The magical property was a very rare find, and a massive achievement for someone so young. Speaking to the Associated Press, the star who plays Cassie Howard opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, admitted she couldn't believe her luck. She said: "Being able to be in a house is such an incredible, humbling, amazing accomplishment that I still can't believe I was able to pull off."

As well as her growing acting repertoire, Sydney is becoming well known for her immaculate fashion sense. She has openly confessed that Blake Lively is her style icon, and she's doing a fabulous job at paying homage.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Sydney Sweeney wore a Blake Lively-approved suit

For a recent appearance on The Today Show, the star nailed an outfit channelling Blake's power dressing. She stunned in a mint green and white pleated skirt from Thom Browne paired with a matching blazer and a white-collared shirt and tie.

Like the ultimate style icon that she is, Sydney paired the colourful look with socks and heels. The white socks contrasted her black court pumps and gave a preppy schoolgirl vibe.



Where does Sydney's co-star Zendaya live?

© Daniele Venturelli Zendaya has a NY condo home

The Spider-Man star purchased a very impressive $4.9 million condo in the spectacular Quay Tower in Brooklyn, New York, in December 2020 and the pad has some incredible features that could truly rival a five-star hotel.

The stunning views across the Manhattan skyline are, of course, a massive highlight.

Another feature that has us swooning is the bathtub that sits right by the floor-to-ceiling windows – imagine a soak with a view! The oak floors are heated too which makes for quite the bubble bath experience.