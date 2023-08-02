The Chase star Bradley Walsh reveals difficult health struggle

The Chase star Bradley Walsh has opened up about his health struggles in a candid interview, where he admitted that he has a "seriously bad" eye condition, and will eventually need surgery.

Speaking to GB News host Eamonn Holmes, he explained: "People don’t realise I have seriously bad blepharitis. I have to take one pill a day for it, or I really struggle. I am going to need my eyes operated on at some point to sort it out. So many times, people have commented on how I look. But they don’t realise. If I take medication though, I'm fine."

WATCH: Bradley's brilliant bloopers on The Chase

This isn't the first time that the star has opened up about his health, as he revealed that he struggled with his cholesterol levels back in 2020. He said: "I was a time bomb. I was quite lucky in regard to the calcium test, but my doctor said I produce too much cholesterol. It’s a silent killer. I thought, 'Oh crikey, I’m gonna be bang in trouble here if I don’t lose the weight and start dealing with this.'"

© Photo: Getty Images Bradley opened up about his eye condition

The actor and TV presenter has a very hectic schedule, as he presents the popular show The Chase, and is set to host the Gladiators reboot. He also travels the world with his son Barney for their hit show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, with season five being released in January 2023.

Speaking about some of his experiences on the show in an interview with This Morning, particularly while climbing a mountain in Mexico, Bradley explained: "It's made me feel like I've got heart palpitations and a bit sick watching it now, I actually haven’t seen that. When they said we were doing the Via Ferrata, I thought that was the place we were visiting.

© Photo: ITV Bradley travels with his son Barney for a show

"Via Ferrata means iron bridge, and what it is, is solid plates stuck up this sheer mountain face and it's probably I don’t know a thousand meters up. I couldn’t even get off the bridge at the bottom, I hated it. It’s extraordinary… the feeling of dread when I'm there.

"And the drop is literally, I mean it wasn’t a clear day so you can’t get the gravity of it, the mist was so frightening you couldn’t see the floor below you but it's a thousand meters up."

Breaking Dad recently aired season 5

The star has also revealed that the pair's show has led to fan mail where the public have told Bradley and Barney that they have worked on their relationships with their parents because of the father and son travel show. While on The One Show, he said: "Through your show, I’ve reconnected with my mum or dad and now we’re going to go on a holiday together. I always say that if we’ve only ever made one person reconnect with their family then we’ve cracked it. What a thing to be able to do."