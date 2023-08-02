The Bear season 3 – what to expect from show's return

The Bear is one of the hottest shows out there right now, with season two receiving a huge amount of praise – particularly for the episodes Fishes and Forks – but what was the show's finale all about, and what do we know about season three so far? Get all of the details here…

The Bear's season two ending explained

In the season two finale, Sydney and Carmy finally open their restaurant, The Bear, after having a heart-to-heart about needing to be present for one another to make the restaurant a success. Despite this, Carmy was distracted by a voicemail from Claire and forgot to call the fridge guy, and popped out to say hello to her during the friends and family dinner. As a result, he ends up locked in the fridge with the dodgy handle, while Sydney becomes overwhelmed by the job at the end, eventually being helped out by Richie.

As the episode concludes, while Sydney is throwing up (with relief?) outside in the parking lot before her dad tells her that this is 'the thing', his concerns about the restaurant seemingly gone, Carmy is berating himself after ending up stuck in his own fridge on what should have been a triumphant evening.

Having panic attacks and flashbacks, he ends up savagely picking apart his own faults and his decision to enter a relationship with Claire when he really needed to focus on the restaurant, not knowing that Claire had come to check on him and heard the whole admission through the door. She leaves, devastated.

© Disney+ Jeremy Allan White as Carmy

After being released from the fridge, Carmy finally listens to Claire's voicemail where she tells him how excited she is for the opening, and that she was in love with him. Oh, Carmy also has a screaming match with Richie where he calls him a "leech" while Richie asks him where he was for his brother Mikey's funeral. All in all? We've ended season two with Carmy at rock bottom, despite his restaurant being a big hit. Finally, while Marcus basks in the triumph of the restaurant's first night, he misses several messages about his ill mother, perhaps hinting that she has passed away.

What is happening with The Bear season 3?

FX and Hulu, the show's US distributors, have yet to confirm season three… yet! However, the show is currently sitting at 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and as an award show darling and a hit with viewers, it seems inevitable that it will indeed be back for a third season.

Then there are characters, who have all been left in a state of disarray for the season two finale. We need to see Sugar have her baby, Carmy makes things right after the disastrous first night, Sydney commands a kitchen without freaking out – as well as what happened to Marcus and his mother. Then there's The Bear! Will the new restaurant survive the tricky market?

Speaking about the show' season three, showrunner Christopher Storer appears to have confirmed that it's happening, telling Esquire: "It was also great having Ayo [Edebiri] on set with me that week — she’s going to direct a few episodes next year so she was an important set of fresh eyes."