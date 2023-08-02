Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville to star in exciting new Apple TV+ show – and it looks amazing

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is set to star in a new Apple TV+ project, and we can't wait to tune in! The actor is teaming up with The Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin – and the first look is brilliant!

So what can we expect from the show? Noel plays Dick, "who always believed he was destined for something bigger than a life chopping meat in his dad’s butcher’s shop. And he was right.

"When he inadvertently becomes leader of the Essex Gang, a notorious bunch of outlaws, he realises he’s found his calling. Sure, he might be a peace-loving vegan who believes in panache over pistols, but what he lacks in hard-core highway skills he makes up for in imagination, invention and incredibly pointy purple shoes".

The synopsis continues: "Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity – and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin

The show, which is set to be directed by The Inbetweeners director Ben Palmer and Crashing director George Kane, will welcome a host of stars as well as Hugh! Hollyoaks' very own Duayne Boachie will play as Honesty Courage, one of Dick’s Essex Gang, while Black Mirror star Asim Chaudhry will play Craig the Warlock.

So what about Hugh? The Paddington star will play Jonathan Wilde, who has spent years climbing through the ranks to become Thief Taker General. An utterly corrupt lawman with a vacuum where his morals should live, Wilde has a ferocious appetite to expand his criminal enterprise.