Hijack: Will there be a series two of Apple TV's show starring Idris Elba?

By now, you're probably already familiar with Apple TV+'s latest offering: Hijack. The drama series boasts Hollywood heavyweight Idris Elba as its leading man in the role of Sam Nelson, a man who is forced to intercept when a long-haul flight from Dubai to London is hijacked.

The show has prompted a huge response and has been well-received by critics, too. So, what does the future hold for the show? We've done some investigating, and here's all we know about the potential return of Hijack on Apple TV…

WATCH: The official trailer for Hijack on Apple TV+

Will there be a Hijack series two?

At this point, Apple TV is yet to officially confirm that season two is happening. However, although the streaming giant hasn't given the green light, it's certainly looking positive.

Idris Elba in Apple TV+'s Hijack

Firstly, the show received a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning audiences have clearly been loving the gripping plot. Secondly, the cast is more than up for taking part in more episodes…

What have the cast said about Hijack returning for a second season?

In an interview with Variety, Idris teased the future of Hijack and admitted that he'd be keen to reprise his role of Sam. However, The Wire actor has one condition: that Sam does not get involved in another Hijack.

© Apple TV+ Max Beesley and Christine Adams in Hijack

"I'd like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack," Idris explained. "I'm open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I'm in." This sounds promising!

What are the fans making of Hijack?

Fans have been loving the series, which aired its final episode this week. Although one admitted it was a tough watch: "Too many cliffhangers. Too many twists and turns. This show is too tense. I have a headache. #Hijack."

Another agreed, writing: "Hijack is the show of the summer. Y'all sleeping if you have not tapped in? Every episode has left me gagged. #HijackAppleTV #Hijack."

© Apple TV+ The hit show is being released in weekly episodes

A third meanwhile said: "#Hijack is excellent. Pure thriller television. Sure, there are many moments that push the limit of coincidence & reality, but the show leans into its wildly improbable plot and it works so well when you’re locked into the episode."

Who stars in Hijack?

In addition to American Gangster actor Idris Elba appearing in the cast, there are some other big names fans have been loving. Blindspot and The Good Wife actress Archie Panjabi plays the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the hijack takes place and is tasked with investigating.

Jasper Britton in Hijack

Playing the role of Sam's wife is Christine Adams, who viewers will recognize for her roles in credits including Batman Begins, Black Lightening, and Profile. Jude Cudjoe, meanwhile, plays their son, Kai.