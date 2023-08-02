Hijack star Rochenda Sandall has a very famous partner – and he starred in Happy Valley and Line of Duty

Apple TV+'s new drama Hijack has been keeping viewers glued to the screen over the past few weeks. The thriller series follows the journey of a hijacked commercial plane on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London.

Starring in the drama alongside Idris Elba is actress Rochenda Sandall in the role of passenger Kate, who boards the aircraft with her husband and two children. The star has appeared in a wide variety of major shows, including Line of Duty and Doctor Who. But did you know that her partner is also a famous actor?

Who is Rochenda Sandall?

Rochenda Sandall is a 34-year-old actress from Grimsby.

She began her career on stage, making her stage debut in Scenes from an Execution at the Royal National Theatre before going on to appear in a production of Coriolanus alongside Loki star Tom Hiddleston.

© Apple TV+ Rochenda Sandall plays Kate in Hijack

Rochenda is perhaps best known for playing Detective Constable Vanessa Warren in the police procedural series Criminal: UK. She also starred alongside Letitia Wright and John Boyega in BBC One's anthology series, Small Axe.

Viewers may recognise her as Azure in the 13th season of Doctor Who, as well as for her part in popular BBC crime drama, Line of Duty, in which she played high-ranking criminal gang member Lisa McQueen in season five.

The actress also appeared in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Who is Rochenda Sandall's partner?

Rochenda Sandall is in a long-term relationship with actor Mark Stanley, who starred alongside his partner in Criminal: UK.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rochenda Sandall is in a relationship with Mark Stanley

The Leeds-born actor is a recognisable face thanks to his roles in an array of BBC and ITV dramas, including Trigger Point, The Bay, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and Line of Duty. He also played Grenn for four seasons of the HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

The star played a very memorable role earlier this year in the third and final season of BBC One's hit police drama, Happy Valley. He portrayed Ryan's teacher, Rob Hepworth.

Mark Stanley played Rob in Happy Valley season three

While Rochenda and Mark tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they often share glimpses of their home life on their respective Instagram pages.

© Rochenda Sandall/Instagram Mark and Rochenda have been together for years

Although we don't know exactly when they got together, an Instagram post from Mark showed a snap of the couple that dated back to 25 May 2008.

The pair, who share an adorable pup named Lollipop, frequently post sweet photos of each other on social media. Back in April, Rochenda celebrated her other half's birthday by sharing an adorable photo that showed Mark dipping his girlfriend as they danced together at a party. She penned in the caption: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing man @markstanley2020!!! Let's keep on dancing kidda!!! Love you soooooo much!!!"

Similarly, Mark has also gushed over his partner. Sharing a photo of the actor staring adoringly at his partner while they giggled away at the BAFTA Scotland Awards, he penned: "Ooooh she don't half make me laugh!"