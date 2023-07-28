Jennifer Aniston's fans were overjoyed to see the actress back on their screens when she made an appearance in the brand new trailer for The Morning Show season three, released on Thursday.

The actress, who will be reprising her role as Alex on the Apple TV+ show, resurfaces in the trailer alongside her co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm, and Billy Crudup, but the release of the teaser for the upcoming episodes could be a bittersweet moment for the Emmy award-winning star.

WATCH: The Morning Show season three official trailer is here

While fans are thrilled to have the television drama return, there won't be much hype around the arrival of new episodes due to the ongoing writer's strike led by SAG-AFTRA. It means that writers and actors who have projects being released during this period will not be partaking in promotional activity to endorse their work.

This is bittersweet for stars like Jennifer and others on The Morning Show, as TV shows often push huge campaigns to make sure that as many eyes are on their episodes as possible. It's also a way for them to promote the hard work that goes on behind huge projects such as the Apple TV+ drama, not only from the cast but behind the camera, too.

MORE: Sandra Bullock parties with Jennifer Aniston, other A-listers in ultra-rare appearance

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares rare glimpse inside multi-million dollar bedroom for this heartwarming reason

© Apple TV+ Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

However, as much as the cast and wider team on the show will miss out on promoting The Morning Show season three, many will no doubt strike and speak out in solidarity with their fellow creatives to stand up for fairer pay and working conditions for those wanting to break into the industry.

© Raymond Hall NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Jennifer Aniston is seen on location for 'The Morning Show' on September 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Many high-profile actors have either been spotted out on the front line of strike action such as Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman, Jason Sudeikis and more. What's more, during the UK premiere for Oppenheimer earlier this month, A-List actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh all walked out of the event early as the strike action began.

Meanwhile, The Morning Show is hugely popular among its fanbase, so even without an ongoing campaign in the countdown to its return, it's likely that fans will tune into the new episodes in their droves regardless.

© Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

The synopsis for season three reads: "This season, the future of the network is thrown into question, and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA.

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies."

© Apple TV+ Jon Hamm in The Morning Show

Chatting about what to expect from the show, Jennifer previously told People magazine: "It's a good, juicy one. Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year."