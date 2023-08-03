World on Fire: Jonah Hauer-King's girlfriend revealed

Jonah Hauer-King is the man of the moment! After being propelled into the spotlight with his role as Harry Chase in World on Fire, the actor's star has continued to rise with his portrayal of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid. After delivering some stellar performances this year, Jonah has become something of a heartthrob, but is he in a relationship? Here's what we know…

Is Jonah Hauer-King in a relationship?

Jonah appears to be taken! Back in May, the actor was spotted with his girlfriend, Ellie Fenn, at The Little Mermaid's post-premiere cast and filmmaker reception. Pictured together at Soho House, the couple looked so in love as they held hands and exchanged the sweetest looks.

© Getty Jonah Hauer-King and his girlfriend Ellie Fenn

A month later, Jonah and Ellie were spotted together once more, this time at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed to impress, the couple sported coordinating navy outfits that complimented each other perfectly.

According to Mail Online, Jonah was first linked to Ellie in 2019. Her LinkedIn states that she's been working as a 2nd Assistant Editor on the likes of Red, White & Royal Blue, at Prime Video & Amazon Studios, beginning in June last year. Prior to that, she worked on several short films.

What has Jonah Hauer-King said about his girlfriend Ellie Fenn?

Jonah prefers to keep his personal life private, but the World on Fire star has spoken about his girlfriend Ellie on occasion.

© Getty The couple appeared together during Milan Fashion Week

During a BBF test with Buzz Feed, Jonah was asked when his Little Mermaid co-star Halle Bailey's star sign was, and his reply confirmed his relationship status. "I have to say, this is a bit of a cheat because, as you know, Halle has the same birthday as my girlfriend, so that's why I remember," he said. "That's why he knows everything, see!" replied Halle.

Jonah Hauer-King's rise to stardom

Jonah attended Eton and went on to study theology and religious studies at St John's College, Cambridge, with his first roles being aged 19 in The Maiden and Blue back in 2014.

© Steffan Hill Jonah Hauer-King as Harry Chase in World on Fire

The actor went on to star in A Dog's Way Home alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and received acclaim for portraying Harry in seasons one and two of the BBC drama World on Fire. Jonah is also set to star as Lale in the adaptation of the bestselling novel, The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

In April, he confirmed that filming had been completed via Instagram, writing: "That's a wrap for me on the Tattooist of Auschwitz — a journey that started back in March 2022. Thank you to all the incredible crew, cast, writers and producers for such a challenging and formative 3 months of filming. Will never forget it."