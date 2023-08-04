Outlander fans spot uncanny similarities between Jamie and William in season 7 - did you notice?

Outlander fans have pointed out some uncanny similarities between Jamie and William in the latest episodes of season seven - but did you spot it?

While the show has introduced William as a youngster occasionally over the years, season seven has introduced Jamie’s secret son, played by Charles Vandervaart, as an adult for the first time. As a British soldier, William is fighting on the other side of the American Revolution to Jamie - but fans have still noticed identical character moments from the pair.

One fan posted a clip from season one which shows Jamie bowing to Claire, telling her, 'Your servant, Madam,' before sharing another clip of William recreating the exact moment when he meets Claire in episode six. They captioned the post: "Like father, like son," and fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "I didn't even notice that. Wow! Fantastic!" Another fan added: "We knew William was Jamie's kid 100% the moment he curtsied Claire Fraser with a "Your servant, madam" That was a perfect scene, I miss #Outlander this week!"

© Starz William with his cousin, Ian

Even Outlander’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, got involved, sharing side-by-side snaps of William and Jamie shouting while running into battle, writing: "This is all the DNA test I need to know William is Jamie's son."

Another viewer pointed out a scene from earlier in the season, where Jamie is wounded during a mission and loses his horse in the swamp, leaving him injured and trying to find help on foot. Sharing a snap of a similar situation where Jamie is bitten by a snake, they wrote: "Both overwhelmed by pain.. alone in the wilderness!" A fan replied: "Wow I love this parallel, Bridget! Well found. The Frasers are invincible."

© Robert Wilson William looking dishevelled in episode 4

Charles previously spoke to HELLO! about perfectly William’s mannerisms to imitate Jamie’s, explaining: "Sam and I talked quite a bit about the mannerisms he has in the show. I didn't want to do too many of the same because William is his own person… but William spent a lot of time with Jamie when he was younger not knowing he was his father… Jamie does this thing with his eyes, and with his little finger when he's thinking.

© Robert Wilson Jamie Fraser in Outlander season 7

"We incorporated a little bit of that. It was just some subtle things. The subtleties are important. But the broader strokes are that fire and indomitable will."

Hinting at their future, he added: "I don't want to give too much away about what happens later in the season but definitely do have scenes together, we do meet at some point."

