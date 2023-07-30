Outlander creator defends decision over season 8 ending following fan confusion

Outlander creator Diana Gabaldon has defended her decision to tell Sam Heughan how season eight ends, but not his co-star Caitríona Balfe.

Diana, who penned the novels upon which the drama is based, took to Twitter to respond to a fan who wrote: "Sam knows the ending, but why didn't you tell Caitriona? Weird."

Responding to the query, the author wrote: "There was no reason to. There was a reason Ron and Sam should have known."

Other fans also took to the comments to defend Diana's decision, with one person writing: "Well answered Diana. The people who need to know, know!" while another expressed their interest in her reply, adding: "Your answer is very intriguing and a lot to consider. Can't wait to find out more."

Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe star as Jamie and Clare Fraser in the historical drama, which is due to draw to an end with its eighth season.

While the release date for the upcoming season is currently unknown, we do know that production is yet to commence.

Caitríona gave an update during a recent interview, revealing that filming is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers' strike.

When asked when filming was due to begin, the Irish star told RadioTimes.com: "Well, we had a date. And now with the writers' strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see.

"That's obviously a big thing that's going on at the moment stateside and that may change things. But you know, it's too early to start speculating about that."

Sharing her thoughts on the show coming to an end while appearing on Good Morning America back in June, the actress said: "It's going to be such a bittersweet moment. I think all things have to come to an end but it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to this show."

Sam, who appeared alongside his co-star on the morning show, went on to reveal the one souvenir he'll be taking from the drama's set after wrapping on season eight. "I am definitely going to keep, I mean I love all of Jamie's weapons, but I love his boots," he said. "His boots are the thing that I feel like I'm Jamie when I put them on."

Fans can also expect an exciting change in the upcoming eighth season, which will see Caitríona step behind the camera to direct an episode.

Chatting about directing her fellow cast members in the new series, the 43-year-old said she was "really excited". "I feel really fortunate to have been given the opportunity on the show. We've been on it now for almost ten years so it felt like the perfect place to try something new," she explained.

"I've already been doing a little bit of second unit this season and gotten to direct Sophie [Skelton] and John Bell, but not this man yet," she said, gesturing to Sam.

In the meantime, fans are enjoying the show's seventh season, which is currently airing on STARZ and Lionsgate +. The show is set to go on hiatus following the mid-season finale in August, but will return for the second part of season seven in early 2024.