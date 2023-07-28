Outlander season 7 episode 7 breakdown: Jamie and Jemmy are in trouble

In Outlander season seven, episode seven, the Fraser and MacKenzie family in both the 1970s and the 18th Century are faced with some serious drama - and we’re here to talk all about it in our Insider episode! Join our discussion below as we chat about Jamie’s fate, Buck McKenzie’s arrival at Lallybroch, and Jemmy’s venture into the past…

After a couple of slower episodes, episode seven had everything any Outlander fan could want; time travel! Dramatic battles! Confusing family dynamics!

In the 1970s, Brianna and Roger were surprised (but not as surprised as they should have been, see the above video) at the arrival of Buck McKenzie, who turns out to be Roger’s grandfather several times over and also attempted to hang him back in season five. But what happens in the 18th century stays in the 18th century, and after throwing a couple of punches Roger allows Buck into his home.

© Robert Wilson Will Cameron delves into Roger's library in Outlander

As Outlander’s first traveller who is originally from the past, Buck is quite awestruck about the world he finds himself in - but also has the presence of mind to point out that Will Cameron is NOT a good egg. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Roger and Bree are not the best judges of character! That being said, it would have been hard to predict that Will would kidnap their son Jemmy and take him back into the past with him. And this is what happens when you leave your time travel guide just lying around, Roger!

Meanwhile, Jamie and Claire are readying themselves for battle, while Jamie’s secret son William is also preparing for the fight on the side of the British. While the pair didn’t face each other in the fight, they were both left badly off as William’s best friend was killed in front of his eyes, while Jamie was left passed out on the battlefield. But is Jamie really dead? We’re going to hazard a guess the Fraser patriarch will be just fine - especially since we still need him to meet his son!

William lost his best friend in the fight

So what did you think of the episode? Share your comments with us on our discussion, and we’ll see you for the mid-season finale!