Outlander drops new teaser for season 7 part 2 – all we know about the new season

It's World Outlander Day on 1 June, which marks the day that the first Outlander novel was published by Diana Gabaldon in 1991. This year to celebrate, Starz treated fans to a new season seven teaser trailer, as well as announcing the release date for the part two episodes.

Warning – spoilers ahead!

WATCH: Outlander season 7 part 2 trailer

Fans have been patiently awaiting a release date since June 2023, dubbing the long wait between seasons "Droughtlander".

There were plenty of unexpected twists in the first part of season seven as Claire and Jamie fought in the Second Battle of Saratoga and our favourite couple sailed back for Scotland with Ian, to bring the body of Simon Fraser back to his homeland.

© STARZ Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe behind the scenes of Outlander season 7

When will Outlander season 7 part 2 air?

Outlander season seven part two will air from 22 November 2024 on Starz.

What happens in the Outlander season 7 part 2 trailer?

There promises to be even more drama and romance in the second part of the series, as Catriona's character Claire says: "Would you not sacrifice anything for love?"

Claire also appears to decide to stay put in the past: "I don't feel like the future is my time anymore. I want to be a part of creating this new nation for Bree, for Rodger, for all of us."

© Robert Wilson Jamie says goodbye to Claire in Outlander season 7

There's plenty of action too, as soldiers are pictured training and gearing up to fight in the coming battles.

Where did we leave things in Outlander season 7 part 1?

Ian's romantic future holds many questions, as he kissed Rachel, only to leave her while the vengeful Arch Bug was looking for her.

Closer to the present day, Roger and Buck left the 1980s to go in search of Jem, who was kidnapped by Rob Cameron in a shocking twist.

What can fans expect from part 2 of Outlander season 7?

Executive producer Maril Davis told Entertainment Weekly that Claire and Jamie's long-awaited return to Scotland might not be all they expect: "You know that saying 'You can never go home again?' That's definitely true. Home is never the home you knew. It's never going to be the same.

"That's true when we come back — there's troubling things on the horizon and some painful stuff. It's bittersweet. It's a homecoming, but things happen that are more of a sad note."

© Robert Wilson There's plenty more excitement coming

Fans of the action in America shouldn't worry, as Maril also said that lots would be set in the New World, which is also shown in the trailer.

Who is joining Outlander season 8?

New cast members are also joining the show in season eight, which is filming now.

Kieran Bew who was Hugh Hammer in House of the Dragon playing Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier, Frances Tomelty, who will play his mother Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock from A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder as Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

© Starz William with his cousin, Ian

As for where these new characters will fit in, there's nothing to do but wait and see!