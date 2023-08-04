Gogglebox: where is Sandra Martin now? Star gives update on life after quitting show

Remember Sandi and Sandra on Gogglebox? The star has opened up about her life five years after leaving the hit show

Gogglebox star Sandra Martin has opened up about her life in a new interview, revealing to The Sun that she is working in a funeral parlour and is still close friends with her former co-star, Sandi Bogle. We love to hear it!

The fan-favourite star appeared on the hit Channel 4 show until 2018, when she quit two years after Sandi decided to leave the show. Speaking about her life, Sandra revealed that she now works in a funeral home after spending some time on benefits. She explained that she was offered the receptionist position but preferred working as a cleaner.

"At least for now, I’m happy to keep the place clean out of respect for the deceased. I think it will be respectful," she explained.

The star is still friends with Sandi, explaining: "No matter what we go through, she’s always got a room here for her, and she’s always got a room for me."

She added that she found Gogglebox challenging after her friend left the show, saying: "It was hard. I had a panic attack." She eventually appeared on the show with her daughter, Chanchez Martin, but the new dynamic was also difficult for the star, as she explained: "I didn’t want to talk about sex in front of my daughter on the TV, and I was also getting a lot of backlash like, “Where’s Sandi?’"

Speaking about her decision to leave the show in 2016, Sandi told The Sun at the time: "Me and Sandra were best friends long before Gogglebox and we always will be, simple as. We come as a pair. We can go off and do our own thing but in the end, it’s always the two of us and we will do more things together in the future."

Speaking about her own decision to bow out of the programme on This Morning, Sandra added: "I am going to miss it, but I decided at that time I wanted to move on to other things. It's four and a half years now, and I'm just moving on, keeping up with the times."

The pair aren’t the only Gogglebox stars to leave the show over the years, as we have also said goodbye to Chris Butland-Steed, who left following a fall-out with his co-star, Stephen Webb, Steph and Dom, who said "we felt like we'd pretty much said all we needed to say" following their exit, and the Moffatts, who left the show when Scarlett Moffatt went on to do I’m a Celebrity.

At the time, Scarlett said: "We are gutted too, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be doing it but we will still be watching #Gogglebox."