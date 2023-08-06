Jane McDonald shares update on secret project with fans - and she's glowing!

The former Loose Women star is going from strength to strength

Jane McDonald has many loyal fans who love to follow her incredible career, and she was kind enough to update them in the latest edition of her newsletter.

The singer and presenter shared a couple of stunning photos, both of which showed her enjoying the sun in an undisclosed location.

In one of the shots, the former Loose Women panellist wore a vibrant multi-coloured shirt and sunglasses as she leaned back against a column with an aquamarine pool visible behind her.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

In the next, Jane stood close to a beach, wearing a simple and elegant green dress with slip-on shoes and her hair pulled back. A message from the star read: "I'm currently on location filming a brand-new TV project. I'm having a fantastic time and really enjoying the hot and sunny weather. It's the most beautiful location and I can't wait to share it with you."

© Instagram Jane is always so stylish

The newsletter comes just a few days after the star teased her upcoming show, sharing some more sun-soaked images, including one of herself relaxing with a drink.

Jane took to Instagram on Tuesday as she posed on the veranda of her beachside hotel with the gorgeous coast stretching out in front of her, with crystalline waters. Jane was sensational in her gorgeous summer dress, proving that she is the ultimate beachside dream!

© Instagram The star is working on a secret project

The orange and pink number showed off her flawless physique as she posed on a sun lounger, while accessorising with a pair of sunglasses. She penned: "Another day of filming - I am working hard (honest!!)," and her fans were quick to react with enthusiasm.

One posted: "Jane - you’re so adorable and always radiate happiness. These teaser photos keep us going - after all we adore watching you work," while a second shared: "‪You're so beautiful!! The location looks lovely too. Hope you're having a great trip. I love you and I'm missing you crazy amounts."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The singer is a fan favourite

A third added: "Working hard and working smart I bet Jane. Stay cool in that heat hun," and a fourth chimed in: "Beautiful background and you look stunning luv your dress. Hope you get time to relax as you are working hard to keep us all happy. Lots of luv Jane always."

Jane, who shot to fame on BBC documentary series The Cruise in the 1990s, is the ultimate globetrotter and while she might be keeping fans guessing about where she's currently filming, but viewers won't have to wait too long for her to return on screens as Jane has an upcoming series landing soon on Channel 5 which will see her journey to Japan.

© ITV/Shutterstock Jane hosting the Soap Awards earlier this year

A short clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Jane dressed in a kimono and later walking through a forest, saying: "It's really fantastic to see".

LOOK: Jane McDonald inundated with messages after sharing exciting new update

The broadcaster captioned the video: "Coming soon to Channel 5 – Japan with Jane McDonald. @channel5_tv #Japan". Jane's followers rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "What else is there to say apart from oh yes, at last, another amazing trip".