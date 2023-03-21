Danni Menzies has revealed an exciting career move with her fans. The TV presenter, who walked away from the Channel 4 programme A Place in the Sun in 2022, has announced that she is set to launch Menzies at Home.

The project will feature a host of beautiful pieces of furniture chosen by Danni herself. The property expert, 35, spoke at the Ideal Home Show recently, telling The Sun: "It's something I've been working on since having a bit of time off with my accident."

Danni Menzies quit A Place in the Sun last year

She continued: "Looking around lots of properties on A Place In The Sun, I always imagined what I would do to them, so I decided to put together an online business which basically curates different collections so it's just really easy for people to get it right, and I love it."

And check out the video below to see the TV star announcing the exciting news with her fans…

Danni's exciting news comes a few months after a terrifying accident in which she was struck by a moped. In September, the TV star was visiting a newsagent in London when she was hit by the stolen vehicle, which was being driven by two women before they lost control and hit Danni.

Danni suffered from a cut above her eyebrow as well as cuts on her face and lip and told her followers she would be absent from social media during her recovery.

Danni is passionate about interiors

Meanwhile, Danni saddened her fans when she revealed that she was walking away from the beloved daytime programme. "The news is out, I am!!! I've actually just filmed my last show," the 35-year-old said on Instagram in 2022. Danni confirmed the news after a follower asked her in a Q&A whether the reports of her exit were to be believed.

Responding to another fan who asked how she was feeling, she revealed that she was feeling "emotional" and "wobbly" after announcing the news. Channel 4 also released a statement about the change: "After six years on the show, Danni has decided to move on," it read.

"We would just like to thank her for all the incredible work she has done. We wish her the best of luck for the future."

