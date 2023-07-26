Taylor Swift to create new TV show? What we know so far

Taylor Swift is reportedly in talks to collaborate with Succession and Normal People screenwriter Alice Birch for a new TV show - and we’re seriously intrigued!

The Anti-Hero singer, 33, is allegedly discussing creating a "meta-feminist" series, with a source telling The Sun that she was interested in working with Alice thanks to the character of Shiv Roy in the HBO show, Succession.

This wouldn’t be Taylor’s first foray into the world of filmmaking as the performer, who is currently performing across the world for her Eras Tour, is set to make a feature film directing debut of her own original screenplay. She also directed the short film for her ten-minute song, All Too Well.

Speaking about working with the singer, Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said: "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Taylor also spoke about her filmmaking, adding: "I’d like to keep taking baby steps and I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film and I would absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise, because I adore telling stories this way."

Fans were certainly excited to hear about Taylor’s potential TV show, with one person writing: "IF THIS IS TRUE IM GONNA BECOME THE MOST INSUFFERABLE PERSON IN THIS WEBSITE," while another person added: "Taylor is so real for stanning Shiv actually." A third person wrote: "Writing and directing a film, releasing new albums, in the process of developing a tv show, and she's ON TOUR???"

Taylor is certainly set to have a very busy 2024 as she is embarking on the international leg of her worldwide tour after spending 2023 on US tour dates and re-releasing her album Speak Now.

Posting on Instagram following the album’s release, Taylor wrote: "It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.

"I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."