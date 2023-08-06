NCIS star Katrina Law shares new update on co-star Diona Reasonover following hospital surgery

NCIS actress Katrina Law and her co-stars joined forces on the picket lines to show their support for the ongoing writers' strike.

In a post to Instagram, the actress, who plays Jessica Knight in the long-running CBS show, shared a carousel of images taken outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on August 1. Many of her co-stars featured in the photos, including Diona Reasonover, who recently underwent a myomectomy.

The star penned in the caption: "@JANEFONDA ATE OUR ICE CREAM!!!!

"So proud of the #NCIS actors and writers coming out in support of each other and for providing a relief to the heat by sponsoring an Ice Cream Truck @cvtsoftserve #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #sagaftrastrike."

Fans were quick to show their support, with one person writing: "Why the NCIS family is loved and respected," while another added: "This is GREAT!!!"

Another follower was pleased to see Diona back on her feet and reunited with her fellow cast members following her myomectomy.

One person wrote: "@katrinalaw great to see Diona with you after recently being in hospital."

Taking to Instagram at the end of July, Diona revealed that she had gone into hospital to have ten fibroids removed from the wall of her womb.

© Katrina Law/Instagram Fans were pleased to see Diona back on her feet after her operation

Sharing a snap that showed Diona lying on a hospital bed with a WGA West shirt laid on top of her, the star, who plays Kasie Hines in the CBS drama, told her followers that she was at home recovering and encouraged them to show their support for the ongoing writers' strike.

"Union strong even after surgery," she wrote in the caption. "Had a myomectomy to remove 10(!) fibroids. I’m home now and resting. Patricia is the best nurse. We’re good on food, flowers and errands, just picket extra hard for me, plz."

© Diona Reasonover/Instagram Diona recently underwent a myomectomy

Her co-stars rallied around the star, with Brian Dietzen writing: "Sending love and strength my friend!!" while Sean Murray commented: "Rest up, you," adding a winking emoji.

While fans of the show are clearly pleased to see the cast back together, they're also wondering when they can expect the 21st season of the show to hit their screens.

© CBS Diona plays Kasie Hines on NCIS

So, when will NCIS return?

The writers' strike, which began at the beginning of May, has caused production on many TV shows to come to a halt, including NCIS.

Brian Dietzen recently gave an update on the status of production, revealing that filming is yet to begin for the upcoming season. Taking to Instagram after returning home from his summer vacation in Greece, the actor wrote: "Now back to work… eventually? Til then, I'll be on the picket lines."

© Instagram The team of NCIS, including leads Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, on the picket lines

While it's unclear exactly when the new episodes will be released, industry insiders predict that the strike will come to an end in the fall. If this is true, filming should begin shortly after and we can probably expect the new season to arrive in January 2023.