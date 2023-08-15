BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent announces 'incredible news' amid return to show

Sally Nugent has announced the "incredible news" that the BBC Breakfast documentary, Rob Burrow - Living with MND, has been nominated in the Authored Documentary category at this year's National Television Awards.

Taking to social media, the 52-year-old penned: "Incredible news. @Rob7Burrow⁩ has made it to final shortlist ⁦of the National Television Awards for his film Rob Burrow - Living with MND.

"He's the bravest man I know. Please watch and vote for your favourite x ."

© BBC Rob Burrow with this family

Sally's followers were quick to show their support, with one person writing: "That's fantastic and truly deserved," while a third commented: "Come on Rob. Well done Sally, wonderful woman."

A third fan praised Sally for her work following the story: "I admire this family all so very much!! And this is a tough category but I hope Rob wins. Now side note but @sallynugenttv can I say I have followed you over the years report this story so delicately, empathetically and with the will not only or learn more yourself but to push Rob's mission too. As a journalist, you have done a phenomenal job on this!"

The documentary, which was first released in October 2022, follows Rugby League legend Rob Burrow and his family as he lives with motor neurone disease (MND).

© BBC Rob's wife Lindsey helps him with physiotherapy in the documentary, Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Rob, 40, was first diagnosed with the condition in December 2019 and was told by doctors that he may only have a year to live, two at the most.

BBC Breakfast has followed Rob since his diagnosis and at the time of the film's release, Sally said: "This film shares the brutal reality of living with motor neurone disease, not just for Rob, but the impact it has on his whole family and friends. What he is doing will have a lasting legacy for people diagnosed today and in years to come.

© BBC Sally has followed Rob's story since 2019

"The documentary is an unflinching look at life through Rob’s eyes. We see him fight daily for small victories that we might take for granted. Every breath is a battle. Every moment with his family is a win for them all. But he is as funny today as he was the first day I met him, when he was just one of the greatest rugby league players of all time. He is still that, and so much more."

This isn't the first time that Rob, along with the BBC Breakfast team, have been recognised for their work on the film. Back in March, they received a Sports Journalists' Association award for Best Documentary.

© Photo: Instagram The documentary received a Sports Journalists' Association award for Best Documentary in March

Celebrating the news, Sally took to Instagram with a photo showing the journalist holding the trophy alongside her Breakfast co-workers. She wrote in the caption: "Thank you @sjainsta for this. @rob7lindsey and the brilliant @bbcbreakfast team have won Best Documentary for Rob Burrow: Living with MND. It really is a love story."

