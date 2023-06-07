BBC Breakfast viewers unimpressed after Sally Nugent warns of on-air error

BBC Breakfast viewers were left a little unimpressed on Wednesday morning after they were unable to watch their local news due to strikes.

While the show is broadcast nationally, viewers are given updates on the news, travel and weather for their local region at various intervals across the programme.

Host Sally Nugent warned that there may be issues with the local bulletins, telling the viewers: "Time now to get the news, the travel, and the weather where you are this morning.

© Getty Images Jon Kay and Sally Nugent hosted the show on Wednesday

"Some of the programmes might be affected by regional industrial action."

Taking to Twitter, viewers expressed their disappointment with the technical issue, with one person writing: "@BBCBreakfast be honest, show a strike sign or something - am not interested in local news that isn't... Local!!" while another added: "@BBCBreakfast when you said local news affected by strike I didn't expect you to mean I would get North West news with South East subtitles."

© BBC Breakfast Viewers were unimpressed after a local news mix-up

A third person tweeted: "@BBCBreakfast that local news section was not local at all… I usually get @BBCLookEast this morning I got new for Manchester Liverpool and Cornwall… no idea what's happening local or local weather," while another wrote: "@BBCBreakfast yet again in Yorkshire we are not getting our local look north news."

Journalists working across BBC Local are striking from Wednesday to Thursday over the BBC's plans to reduce local radio services across England. 1000 journalists will be participating in the 48-hour strike, which follows industrial action in March and stalled negotiations with the BBC.

© Getty Strikes are taking place from Wednesday to Thursday

The NUJ said the recent proposals failed to address the union's concerns about the impact of fewer services, and an increase in shared programmes.

The action comes after BBC journalists passed a vote of no confidence in the BBC Local senior leadership team last week.

Paul Siegert, the national broadcasting organiser, said: "48 hours of weekly local radio programming is a disservice to the 5.7m weekly listeners who tune into BBC local radio. Journalists are striking in defence of services that are valued by communities across the country.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images The presenters host the show from Monday to Wednesday

"We do not oppose change within the BBC but believe the manner in which the Digital First strategy is being enforced will destroy access to relevant, local radio that so many rely on.

"This 48-hour strike is about journalists standing up for local radio services, and the public have rallied behind members in their fight to keep local radio local."

Wednesday's technical issue isn't the only recent blunder on BBC Breakfast. In May, Sally was caught off-guard as she gestured to a colleague as the cameras went live in the studio. The 51-year-old quickly regained her composure and dropped her hand before professionally introducing herself and Jon Kay to the camera. Watch the moment in the video below.

