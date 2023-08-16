Big Brother host Julie Chen's net worth compared to husband Les Moonves is insane

The former The Talk host and Les have been married since 2004

Julie Chen and Les Moonves gear for a milestone celebration next year, as they mark 20 years of married life in December 2024. But the power of their relationship remains front and center on each episode of Big Brother.

Julie, 53, has been signing off each episode of the CBS reality competition show with "I'm Julie Chen Moonves, goodnight" in support of her husband, 73, when he was forced to step down as chairman and CEO of CBS due to allegations of harassment.

Through the struggles, their marriage has remained strong since first tying the knot on December 23, 2004, and as Big Brother settles back into its milestone 25th season, let's take a look at how their careers and amassed net worth compare.

© Getty Images Julie returned to host the milestone 25th "Big Brother" season

Julie Chen Net Worth

Julie has been a mainstay on television for over two decades, first beginning her career in broadcast in 1991 when she joined ABC News.

She'd interned at CBS Morning News prior (alongside future talk show host and reality TV mogul Andy Cohen), and found her way back to the network in the late '90s.

In 1999, she was promoted to become an anchor on CBS Morning News, a position she held till 2002, when she became a co-anchor of the network's morning news show, The Early Show.

© Getty Images She hosted "The Talk" on CBS from 2010-2018

She held the position till 2010, after which she made her move to daytime when she was named the co-anchor of The Talk. However, when allegations of harassment against her husband came to light in 2018, she left the show to "spend more time at home."

Julie is probably best known for her long-running turn as the host of the American version of Big Brother, beginning with its debut season in 2000 and most recently helming their 25th season, which premiered on August 2.

She has also hosted spin-off shows Big Brother: Over the Top (for one season) and Celebrity Big Brother (for three seasons), reportedly making nearly $3 million for each season of the main series at this point.

© Getty Images Julie and Les have been married since 2004

Her long and illustrious career in broadcast contributes to her net worth of $30 million, as per Celebritynetworth.com.

Les Moonves Net Worth

After a brief career in acting, Les turned to work behind the scenes of production companies and networks, landing his first executive role at Lorimar Television in 1985, eventually acting as president from 1990-93.

© Getty Images Les began his executive career in 1985 with Lorimar Television

When Warner Bros. and Lorimar combined operations, he was named president/CEO of Warner Bros. Television, responsible for greenlighting shows like Friends and ER.

He joined CBS in 1995 as president of CBS Entertainment, eventually ascending to chairman and CEO of CBS in 2003, overseeing the success of shows like Survivor, NCIS, CSI, and of course, Big Brother.

© Getty Images Julie began using her married name when signing off "Big Brother" in 2018

He was responsible for the formation of The CW Network in 2006 and was, at one point, one of the highest paid executives in Hollywood, earning nearly $70 million a year in the mid-2010s.

Les resigned from CBS when a multitude of allegations of sexual harassment and assault came to light, ensuing in a lengthy settlement and severance battle and a decline in public perception.

© Getty Images Big Brother 25 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

In 2019, he founded his own company in West Hollywood named Moon Rise Unlimited. While his net worth has taken a hit since his CBS removal, he still maintains a staggering worth of $400 million, over ten times more than his wife.

