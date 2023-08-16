Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Big Brother host Julie Chen's net worth compared to husband Les Moonves is insane
The former The Talk host and Les have been married since 2004

Julie Chen-Moonves, host of BIG BROTHER 21, BIG BROTHER's two-night premiere event airing Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00 Ã 9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Following the two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will be broadcast Sunday, June 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Tuesday, July 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The first live eviction airs Wednesday, July 3. As of Wednesday, July 10, the show moves to its regular schedule of Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), Thursdays, featuring the live evictions (9:00-10:00 PM, LIVE ET/Delayed PT) and scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

Julie Chen and Les Moonves gear for a milestone celebration next year, as they mark 20 years of married life in December 2024. But the power of their relationship remains front and center on each episode of Big Brother.

Julie, 53, has been signing off each episode of the CBS reality competition show with "I'm Julie Chen Moonves, goodnight" in support of her husband, 73, when he was forced to step down as chairman and CEO of CBS due to allegations of harassment.

Through the struggles, their marriage has remained strong since first tying the knot on December 23, 2004, and as Big Brother settles back into its milestone 25th season, let's take a look at how their careers and amassed net worth compare.

Host Julie Chen on live eviction #7 night. BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The series airs Sundays (8:00-9:00PM, ET/P/T) Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network© Getty Images
Julie returned to host the milestone 25th "Big Brother" season

Julie Chen Net Worth

Julie has been a mainstay on television for over two decades, first beginning her career in broadcast in 1991 when she joined ABC News.

She'd interned at CBS Morning News prior (alongside future talk show host and reality TV mogul Andy Cohen), and found her way back to the network in the late '90s.

In 1999, she was promoted to become an anchor on CBS Morning News, a position she held till 2002, when she became a co-anchor of the network's morning news show, The Early Show.

Aisha Tyler, Julie Chen, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne visit "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 9, 2016 in Universal City, California© Getty Images
She hosted "The Talk" on CBS from 2010-2018

She held the position till 2010, after which she made her move to daytime when she was named the co-anchor of The Talk. However, when allegations of harassment against her husband came to light in 2018, she left the show to "spend more time at home." 

Julie is probably best known for her long-running turn as the host of the American version of Big Brother, beginning with its debut season in 2000 and most recently helming their 25th season, which premiered on August 2.

She has also hosted spin-off shows Big Brother: Over the Top (for one season) and Celebrity Big Brother (for three seasons), reportedly making nearly $3 million for each season of the main series at this point.

Television host Julie Chen and her husband, CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves, arrive at the after party for a screening of CBS Films' "Last Vegas" at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on October 18, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The movie opens nationwide in the United States on November 1© Getty Images
Julie and Les have been married since 2004

Her long and illustrious career in broadcast contributes to her net worth of $30 million, as per Celebritynetworth.com.

Les Moonves Net Worth

After a brief career in acting, Les turned to work behind the scenes of production companies and networks, landing his first executive role at Lorimar Television in 1985, eventually acting as president from 1990-93.

Television Executive Leslie Moonves poses for a portrait in circa 1985© Getty Images
Les began his executive career in 1985 with Lorimar Television

When Warner Bros. and Lorimar combined operations, he was named president/CEO of Warner Bros. Television, responsible for greenlighting shows like Friends and ER.

He joined CBS in 1995 as president of CBS Entertainment, eventually ascending to chairman and CEO of CBS in 2003, overseeing the success of shows like Survivor, NCIS, CSI, and of course, Big Brother.

Julie Chen and Les Moonves during 2006 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton's in West Hollywood, California, United States© Getty Images
Julie began using her married name when signing off "Big Brother" in 2018

He was responsible for the formation of The CW Network in 2006 and was, at one point, one of the highest paid executives in Hollywood, earning nearly $70 million a year in the mid-2010s.

Les resigned from CBS when a multitude of allegations of sexual harassment and assault came to light, ensuing in a lengthy settlement and severance battle and a decline in public perception.

Big Brother will return for its 11th installment on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Following the premiere, BIG BROTHER will be broadcast three nights weekly, beginning Sunday, July 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Tuesday, July 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and the LIVE eviction show, hosted by Julie Chen, beginning Thursday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT). BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. One by one, the Houseguests will vote each other out of the house. At the end of three months, the last remaining Houseguest will receive the Grand Prize of $500,000© Getty Images
Big Brother 25 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

In 2019, he founded his own company in West Hollywood named Moon Rise Unlimited. While his net worth has taken a hit since his CBS removal, he still maintains a staggering worth of $400 million, over ten times more than his wife.

