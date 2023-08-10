Big Brother's Luke Valentine ejected for hate speech – other houseguests who've been removed

Fans of the CBS reality competition multiverse were left shocked when Luke Valentine, a contestant on the currently airing 25th season of Big Brother US, was caught using a racial slur on the live feeds on Wednesday.

In a conversation with fellow houseguests Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields, the 30-year-old illustrator from Florida blurted out the N-word, which made Cory and Hisam immediately uncomfortable as they left the room.

While Luke apologized to Jared, who is Black, he was regardless called out on social media, with viewers and even former houseguests calling for his expulsion.

© Getty Images Luke became the fifth contestant in Big Brother US history to be expelled

Sure enough, CBS announced in a statement that Luke had been expelled from the house, saying: "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

In the over two decades since the show has been on the air, Luke is only the fifth contestant to be expelled from the house. Ahead of his ejection becoming a point of conversation on tonight's episode, here are the four other contestants who have been expelled from Big Brother US…

Justin Sebik (season 2, 2001)

© CBS Justin Sebik was expelled in the show's second season

The first ever expulsion in BB history came in just the second season, with the removal of New Jersey native Justin Sebik after ten days in the house.

When making out with fellow contestant Krista Stegall, Justin holds a knife up to her neck, threatening her with: "Would you get mad if I killed you?" before removing the knife.

While he claimed it was a joke, production didn't think so, and after a conversation with the show's resident psychologist, he was removed from the house.

Scott Weintraub (season 4, 2003)

© CBS Scott Weintraub was expelled in the show's fourth season

We jump only two more seasons later for our next incident, involving Chicago-based Scott Weintraub, who was unfortunately cast in a season with a mind-boggling twist.

Season 4 featured several of the contestants being surprised by their exes in the household, ready to join the game, but that did not sit well with Scott, who threw a violent outburst when he saw his ex Amanda Craig walk in.

After a fit that involved breaking furniture and throwing chairs, Scott was deemed to be unsafe to other players in the house, and after being made to apologize to the group, was expelled after eight days in the house. Funnily enough, Amanda then became the first eviction four days later.

Chima Simone (season 11, 2009)

© CBS Chima Simone was expelled in the show's eleventh season

The next expulsion didn't happen till season 11 in 2009 with Chima Simone, a freelance journalist from West Hollywood, who proved to be more of a production rebel than anything else.

Chima brought the drama to the season, mostly in her refusal to enter the diary room, obstructing cameras, and general disregard for production because she believed that one of the season's twists unfairly manipulated the game.

Forty two days in, after throwing her microphone into the pool and refusing to cooperate with production, Chima was expelled, ending the season in eighth place. However, her time on the show has remained iconic among viewers and she is seen as an unlikely fan favorite.

Willie Hantz (season 14, 2012)

© Getty Images Willie Hantz was expelled in the show's fourteenth season

Willie Hantz came into season 14 with a reputation, the brother of legendary Survivor villain Russell Hantz. Things began spiraling, ironically enough, the day after he was named the season's first Head of Household.

While often combative with his fellow houseguests, he became a lot more intimidating after being named a Have-Not for the week (being denied several rations/luxuries), throwing pork rinds at contestant Janelle Pierzina and getting into an altercation with Joe Arvin.

Fourteen days into the season, the tankerman from Texas was removed from the house, the most recent expulsion till Luke's over 11 years later.

