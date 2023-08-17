Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia mark special occasion with lookalike son Ryland

With Yellowstone on hiatus, Cole Hauser is taking some quality time out with his family. After spending his 28th anniversary with his wife Cynthia on a romantic getaway, the Rip Wheeler actor has since marked another special occasion.

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia Hauser headed to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Forth Worth, Texas with friends

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Cynthia Hauser shared a rare photo of Cole and their son Ryland, 18, as they celebrated their close friend, Corie Tappin's birthday. Posing for a group photo, the family then headed for a meal with their friends at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Forth Worth, Texas.

© Instagram The Couple were joined by their son Ryland (left)

Cole and Cynthia are well acquainted with Fort Worth, as it's where their son Ryland will be attending college in the fall. After graduating from Jensen Beach High School in May, Ryland will begin studying at Texas Christian University.

It's been a whirlwind few days for Cole and Cynthia, who have only just returned from their vacation in Turks and Caicos. Just last week, Cynthia revealed that she and Cole were staying at the COMO Parrot Cay resort for their anniversary.

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia recently celebrated 28 years together while on vacation

Posting the most romantic photos, Cynthia could be seen cuddling up to Cole on a beautiful beach at sunset, before sharing a kiss. The caption read: "28 yrs together… @colehauser22".

Described as "an award-winning private island resort," Parrot Cay is made up of beach houses, villas and multi-room residences, each with a private pool, and access to the resort's white sand beach, which stretches four miles.

© Instagram The couple shared a kiss at sunset

It was unclear whether they were joined by their three children – sons Ryland, 18, Colt, 14, and daughter, Steely Rose, 10 – on the trip, but seeing as it was their anniversary, it was most likely a couple's retreat.

While fans have loved seeing Cole's adventures with his family, many are also wondering when he'll return to the Yellowstone set. Back in July, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes confirmed that production remains on hold.

© Instagram Cole as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine he said: "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike. I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

As well as Yellowstone, the labor action has also stalled the production of the second season of 1923, helmed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

In the meantime, however, Cole will be busy working on his new coffee company, which he officially announced last week. Revealing all in a heartfelt caption, he wrote: "I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years. My coffee company, Free Rein, is coming to everyone this Fall.

"I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions. @freereincoffeecompany Just Remember- Dreams don't work unless you do!"