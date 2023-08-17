7 Strictly Come Dancing’s older contestants who smashed it on the show

With our Strictly Come Dancing columnists James and Ola Jordan predicting that Angela Rippon, 78, would make it into the 2023 finale of the dance competition, we take a look back on some of Strictly’s senior stars who made it far on the show. Take a walk down memory lane at the stars who learned some amazing new moves…

Debbie McGee

We have to start with the fabulous Debbie, right? Aged 59 at the time of taking part in the show, the now 64-year-old wowed audiences with her incredible partnership with Giovanni Pernice. As a former professional ballet dancer, Debbie had amazing moves from the beginning, with their average score for the whole show being an incredible 35. The pair ultimately came runners-up to Joe McFadden and Katya Jones.

Pamela Stephenson

Pamela was 61 when she took part in the show alongside Strictly pro James Jordan, and the comedian and psychologist absolutely smashed it, landing in 3rd place with an average score of 35.07. She wrote about her experience for The Guardian during the show back in 2010, joking at one point: "At least I know the years have not eroded my performing instincts – after stumbling, I recovered by shimmying furiously in the judges' direction. I just need to follow my husband [Billy Connelly's] advice: 'Keep smiling and avoid the furniture.'"

John Sergeant

John starred alongside Kristina Rihanoff in 2008, and while he might have struggled with the moves, the public absolutely loved him as they kept him out of the bottom two despite his low scores from the judges! After reaching 7th place in the competition, the broadcaster pulled out of the show, saying: "The trouble is that there is now a real danger that I might win the competition. Even for me that would be a joke too far."

Caroline Quentin

Jonathan Creek star Caroline was Johannes Radebe's first ever celebrity pairing, and the pair were incredible together. Aged 60 when appearing on the show, Caroline rumba'd her way to 8th place with an admirable average score of 29.00.

© BBC Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe on Strictly

Ann Widdecombe

Paired with Anton Du Beke, Ann was 63 when she took part in the show, and it was certainly a memorable performance week in, week out! The politician landed sixth place out of 14 contestants and was very entertaining with her moves.

Anita Dobson

Paired with Robin Windsor, the actress was 62 when she took to the Strictly dance floor back in 2011! The star came in a very respectable 7th place overall, with an average score of 30. The star, who is married to Brian May, spoke about the experience back in 2011, telling the Mirror: "He told me, ‘I just worry that I’m going to lose you for months because you’re going to be absolutely absorbed with that.’ He was right, I have been. I talk about nothing else, but I can’t help myself. It’s been the most incredible experience."

Russell Grant

Russell was 60 when he took part on the show alongside Flavia Cacace back in 2011. Out of 14 contestants, the astrologer and TV presenter came in 8th place, with an average score of 24.25! Speaking about his experience after leaving the show following a dance-off against Holly Valance, he said: "Every show I've done has been a highlight, it's been fantastic. The public have been great, the audiences have been great. I've learnt from the judges, I've listened to the judges… but most of all I've had the most fantastic partner in Flavia."