4 upcoming Apple TV+ shows that are a must-watch

Apple TV+ is one of our all-time top streaming service platforms. Releasing incredible, Award-nominated shows like Severance, Slow Horses and Bad Sisters, we're always on the lookout for what they will be bringing out next - and it looks like autumn 2023 won't be remotely disappointing. From popular show follow-ups to bestselling novel adaptations, here are 4 exciting new shows coming to Apple TV+ this autumn…

The Morning Show season three - 13 September

Ready for round three with Alex and Bradley? With the likes of Jon Hamm and Natalie Morales joining the cast, the official synopsis reads: "The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom." We're so ready!

WATCH: Are you ready for the return of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston?

Still Up - 22 September

Starring The Good Doctor star Antonia Thomas, the story follows two friends, Lisa and Danny (Craig Roberts) who, bonded by insomnia, call each other late at night to take about anything and everything, as their relationship deepens over time. Sign us up.

Antonia Thomas stars

Lessons in Chemistry - 13 October

Adapted from the hugely popular bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus, Brie Larson is set to star as Elizabeth Zott, a budding scientist whose dream is put on hold in a patriarchal society. The synopsis reads: "When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives - and the men who are suddenly listening - a lot more than recipes."

Speaking about the novel being turned into a show, Bonnie previously told Penguin: "It's over-the-top. It's really wonderful, though. It is like giving the child you've raised over to someone else to finish, so that's a little frightening. I have had the pleasure of working with Susanna Grant, who wrote the screenplay for Erin Brockovich, and Brie Larson will star as Elizabeth. So I think I'm in really good hands."

© Photo: Getty Images Brie is set to portray Elizabeth

The Buccaneers - 8 November

Fans of Bridgerton might like this one! Set in the 1870s, the story follows a group of fun-loving young American girls who explode into the London season, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated with a disregard for tradition. The synopsis continues: "Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do; is just the beginning."