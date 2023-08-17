Good Morning Britain star returns as presenter following extended absence – viewers react

Fans were pleased to see the host back on their screens

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray returned to the show on Thursday morning after a three-month period of absence.

The actor and comedian, who last appeared on the programme back in May, joined Charlotte Hawkins to provide the nation with the latest news headlines.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, in the run-up to his return, the 49-year-old wrote: "Back @gmb Thursday and Friday this week. It's been a while! Hope you can join! 6-9."

Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins hosted the show on Thursday

Fans were clearly pleased to see Adil back on their screens and reacted to his appearance on social media. One person wrote: "Great to see you this morning Adil... it's been too long," while another added: "Good morning Adil. Nice to wake up to you this morning."

A third viewer commented: "Good morning Adil. Great to have you back," while another praised the programme, writing: "Excellent show."

Adil made his debut on GMB back in 2018 when he temporarily stood in for Piers Morgan. In February the following year, he signed on as a guest presenter.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Adil has appeared on the show as a guest presenter since 2019

When he's not hosting GMB, Adil fronts ITV's word-based quiz show, Lingo, which first aired in 2021.

Adil's return to the show comes in the same week that Duncan James made his debut as guest entertainment presenter.

WATCH: Duncan James makes GMB debut

The singer is standing in for Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold and will be appearing on the show all week.

The actor went down a storm with viewers of the show who took to X to praise his debut. One person wrote: "@MrDuncanJames haven't seen you present before. You did a fantastic job this morning! Hope to see you more!" while another added: "You were amazing!!! You looked amazing too."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Duncan James is standing in for Richard Arnold

Richard isn't the only main presenter taking some time off from the programme. Susanna Reid, who usually fronts the show from Monday to Thursday, has been absent since 19 July.

While the 52-year-old has been fairly quiet on her social media pages since signing off on her annual summer break, she returned to Instagram earlier this month to mourn the loss of her good friend.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna Reid is taking an extended break from the show

The journalist shared a photo of the funeral programme for Suki Thompson, who passed away following a battle with cancer.

Susanna penned in the caption: "Our beautiful friend Suki Thompson. The embodiment of strength & optimism. A passion for living life to the fullest. Go well lovely".

The comments section was inundated with messages of condolence, with one person writing: "So so sad. Sorry you've lost such a dear friend," while another added: "Condolences Susanna, that brilliant interview you had with her a couple of months ago. She was a fighter!"

© Instagram Susanna Reid's close friend Suki Thompson sadly passed away in July

Susanna's co-star Charlotte Hawkins added: "Oh no, so sad she's gone. Sorry for you Susanna, Suki was such a special person. Sending much love."

Suki appeared on Good Morning Britain in July to talk about her melanoma diagnosis and raise awareness for the condition. She was interviewed by Susanna and her co-presenter Martin Lewis from her hospital bed in Perranporth, Cornwall.

© Instagram Susanna and Suki were close friends

Holding back tears, Susanna praised her friend: "What's so remarkable about you is your resilience, your endless and inspiring positivity, you are described as human sunshine. It's been a privilege knowing you, and being friends with you."