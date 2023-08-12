Charlotte Hawkins inundated with support from fans and colleagues following family loss

Charlotte Hawkins is in mourning after the popular Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that her beloved dog, Bailey, had passed away. She revealed that Bailey had passed on several days earlier, and she'd only just been able to bring herself to share the news.

Taking to her social media, the 48-year-old shared a carousel of images of her with her beloved pet pooch, including one where she lovingly looked down as Bailey sat with her tongue drooping out. Other sweet images saw Bailey as a puppy, as well as one where she was being cuddled by Charlotte and her baby daughter, Ella, who is now eight-years-old.

In a touching tribute to Bailey, Charlotte penned: "It’s taken a while for me to be able to post this as I can't believe she’s gone. Our beautiful, gorgeous rescue dog Bailey has left us. She brought us so much joy over the last 16 years. One of the family, who was much-loved by all who met her.

"She had such a lovely nature, and helped cure quite a few who had a fear of dogs. She was filmed recently for my @itvtonight documentary, then died just a few days afterwards so that's the last footage I have of her. She'll be very much-missed. There's now no patter of paws coming to greet me, no wagging tail at the door. It's not the same without her."

Her followers and colleagues were quick to share their condolences, as Susanna Reid commented: "So so sorry Charlotte - I know how much you loved Bailey - an adored member of your family - sending you love," and Piers Morgan added: "So sorry to hear this. RIP Bailey," alongside a tearful face emoji.

A third posted: "Omg I feel your pain, my beautiful girl passed away on Thursday 6 days after being diagnosed with liver cancer, my heart [is] broken," and a fourth shared: "What a gentle soul, so sorry to hear that!"

Speaking recently on HELLO!'s wellbeing podcast, A Good Place, Charlotte opened up about processing grief, something she had to do when her father passed away just weeks before the arrival of her daughter.

"It really was the toughest time of my life because it was the worst time and the best time, separated by just one month," she explained. "I hadn't gotten over the death of my dad, but when my baby was born, you obviously want to be in a great place mentally, so you think 'I need to get myself together because I need to be there for her'.

"I don't really know how I did it, but I just tried to postpone my grief when I was pregnant, I felt so overwhelmed by sadness and I thought I don't want this to seep into her at all… It was just a huge roller coaster and it did take me a long time to get myself out of that."