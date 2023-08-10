Gemma Atkinson reveals sweet plans for when fiancé Gorka Marquez returns home

Gemma Atkinson is bossing new mum life since welcoming her son Thiago to the family last month, and she's doing it solo as her fiancé Gorka Marquez has been away from home due to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

Gemma took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal she's said yes to her daughter Mia's lovely plans to welcome Gorka back home. Watch the video below to find out the special way the family will mark the day…

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's welcome home plans for Gorka Marquez

We're sure the professional dancer can't wait to come back home, especially after learning about their tasty treats.

The former Hollyoaks actress has recently been joined by her mother at her Manchester home though, to be on hand to help with her two children, and in another Instagram Story, Gemma showed herself and her mum reading outside while the newborn slept. "Maternity leave with mum," she captioned the clip.

The star enjoyed some quiet time while on maternity leave

Gemma has also had another helper on hand some days, in the form of her four-year-old daughter Mia.

"Mia wants to help with everything now, nappies, baths," revealed Gemma, adding: "I feel lucky I've been able to express a lot this time (I struggled with Mia) so she can give him the occasional bottle and feel involved." The comment came along with an adorable video of Mia doing just that. What an amazing big sister!

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson reveals children's bond in sweet clip

Ahead of her brother's arrival, she was even practising nappy changing on her dolly. We are very impressed indeed.

Fans will get to see even more behind-the-scenes snippets of the family very soon as at the end of the month their reality series, Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens, starts.

It is an in-depth look into their family life, with Gemma promising that it would be "raw and unfiltered".

Gemma with partner Gorka and daughter Mia

She added: "There's no glam squad, no fancy lighting, just us winging it like most parents. We've shared the highs and lows and along the way you'll meet pelvic floor specialists, women's health physios, midwives and doctors all sharing their expertise on vaginal births, C sections and VBACS. We hope you enjoy it! Thank you all so much for the support, it means a lot."

The star announced her second pregnancy news back in January via Instagram writing: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," alongside an adorable black-and-white image of the mum-to-be cradling her blossoming bump.

© Instagram Gemma shared her pregnancy news on Instagram

Then in July, she and Gorka shared Thiago's arrival with a post on Gemma's Instagram Stories, which read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."