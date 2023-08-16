Strictly's Gorka Marquez marks special milestone with baby Thiago in new snaps

Strictly star Gorka Marquez is a doting dad to baby Thiago, and on Tuesday, the star melted hearts with the sweetest snaps.

Over on Instagram, Gorka, 32, posted two adorable photos of his tiny tot to mark one month since his arrival. In the pictures, a doting Gorka was pictured snuggling little Thiago who was fast asleep on his father's chest.

In another photo, meanwhile, Gorka could be seen tenderly kissing little Thiago on the head in a sweet display of affection.

For the cuddle session, Gorka dressed down in a simple black T-shirt, whilst Thiago looked so precious in a baby blue bodysuit.

© Instagram Gorka shares little Thiago with his fiancee Gemma Atkinson

Alongside the snaps, the TV star penned: "A month with you… Little T."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. One wrote: "Aww very proud and precious," while another remarked: "Enjoy your beautiful family Gorka and Gemma."

A third chimed in: "Such love in your eye," and a fourth added: "Aww Thiago is beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram The doting dad enjoyed a precious moment with his son

Gorka's fiancée Gemma, 38, was also quick to mark her baby boy's milestone on social media. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two, who also shares daughter Mia with Gorka, uploaded a heartwarming video of Mia watching over "Tio" in his cot.

"Tio is a month old on Monday and yesterday we took Mia to buy her 'big school' uniform," Gemma wrote on her Instagram Story, adding a sad emoji.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son in July

"Parenting is wanting your kids to grow and thrive but at the same time stay little always," she admitted.

Lovebirds Gemma and Gorka welcomed their bundle of joy on 19th July, with Gemma undergoing an elective C-section. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy via Instagram Stories, writing: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

The star has kept fans informed throughout her experience

"Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be."

And since giving birth, former Hollyoaks star Gemma has been incredibly open about her postpartum body. Shortly after giving birth, she spoke frankly about her changing body, explaining how she's endeavouring to maintain a realistic outlook.

© Instagram Gemma spoke candidly about her postpartum body

"I'm not expecting to look like my old self for months down the line yet. I haven't even left the house other than pottering about in the garden. I've been mindful to rest as much as I can to aid recovery down the line," she wrote on social media.

"Every morning I've told myself 'I can do this'. Every night feed, I've reminded myself 'thousands of women are now doing the exact same as me right now' and every time I look at Thiago I thank my body for growing, carrying and birthing him. 15 days ago he was in my tummy and that blows my mind completely. The miracle of life and the human body."