Christina Hall and husband share sweet update from family home - 'special delivery'

The Christina on the Coast host is raising her three children with Josh Hall

Summer is turning out to be pretty special for Christina Hall and her family as just days after she rang in the big 4-0, she had another exciting update.

The former Flip or Flop host jetted off to her second home in Tennessee with her husband Josh Hall, so that they could welcome two new furry friends to their brood - and they couldn't have looked happier.

Christina took to her Instagram stories with a photo alongside Josh and two Cardinal Creek Homestead employees who had delivered their latest additions to their home.

"Special delivery," she wrote. "Meet Versace and Diva," Christina added along with a chicken emoji. The photo showed her and Josh each holding a bird.

Christina looked radiant in a white mini-dress and cowboy boots while Josh smiled beneath his baseball cap and wrapped an arm around his wife.

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina Hall and her husband show off the newest addition to their animal family

They welcomed the balls of fluff into their home and even gave them a wash and blow-dry before introducing them to the rest of their chickens.

Their trip to Tennessee comes hot off the heels of an epic celebration for her 40th birthday back in Orange County, California.

She hosted a pool party at her home in Newport Beach, on the eve of the milestone. What's more, the HGTV personality received the most incredible present from her doting husband, which she couldn't resist sharing a picture of upon receipt.

Christina is a mom to her three children

Christina was given a white Aston Martin convertible car, which was presented to her in the driveway, adorned with a giant red ribbon. Her gift costs a staggering six figures, as Aston Martin cars start from $143,900, and can go up to an eye-watering $3,500,000.

Christina wasn't going to let her birthday look fly under the radar either and she looked stunning in a black floor-length gown, featuring a strapless bodice and feathered skirt.

Christina received an Aston Martin from husband Josh for her 40th birthday

Their expansive backyard had been decorated with orange balloons around the pool, as well as a giant C40 sign which was lit up in white lights. Christina would, no doubt, have been spoiled by her three children.

She shares her youngest, Hudson, three, with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, and her two older children, Brayden, seven, and Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

© Instagram Christina's and Josh are flipping houses together

Meanwhile, Christina and Josh are well on their way to building a flipping house empire and if that means moving around a little, the whole family is on board.

Speaking with E! News, the Christina on the Coast host explained: "We get an off-market buyer and it's very hard to pass up that profit."

© Getty Images They recently attended the Barbie premiere together

She continued: "So then I have to sit down with the kids and be like, 'Hey guys, I know we don't want to move again, but is anyone else in favor of us finding different opportunities?'

"While it's difficult for anyone to say goodbye to a beloved home, Christine said: "To be honest, they're always like, 'Yeah, let's move.'"