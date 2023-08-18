Christina Hall has earned legions of loyal fans from her impressive home renovation skills and popular HGTV shows and on Thursday, she thanked viewers as she delivered a career update.

The star took to Instagram with a lengthy message about the future of Christina on the Coast and gave insight into the work that goes into creating the show.

"Tomorrow is our last shoot day of this season. It was a race to the finish line to get these homes done in time to make these air dates … (4 new episodes still left to air this season) our production crew has pulled some VERY late nights to make this happen."

WATCH: Christina Hall shares exciting news with beach video

She continued: "I’m super grateful for the team Josh and I built over the last year. These last few episodes are significantly better when it comes to music, transitions, and decor.

"You may not notice it as a viewer but the producer side of me sees every single detail and I lose sleep over this stuff… so it’s nice to see all this hard work pay off.

"Can’t wait to start filming for next season and make it the best season yet. Tune in tonight at 9pm to see a gorgeous ocean view home with all the vibes come to life. Thank you so much for watching!! Love you all."

Christina and her children split their time between California and Tennessee

Fans said they've loved the latest season and were already looking forward to season five.

One wrote: "We do appreciate the details & heart that you and your team invest in every episode," and another added: "I love this show because its more than renovation show. It takes us behind the scenes of her personal life as well. So many ideas I take away from this show. much I've learned. Thank you for bringing thee best show."

© Getty Images Christina also works alongside her husband Josh Hall

The show has been running since 2019 and continues to be a sure-fire hit with viewers. Her other show, Christina in the Country (which began last year) recently got a six episode new season.

The shows capture the real estate mogul's journeys through her homes in California and Tennessee (and a few trips around the country) as she works on growing her real estate and design business.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina has built a home improvement empire

Upon the show renewals, Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV, said in a statement: "Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style.

"Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we'll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds."

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina also loves her home in the country

In addition to her husband, Josh Hall, being involved in the show, Christina's children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, also regularly appear.

