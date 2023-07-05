Inside Alex Jones' love life history including famous ex-boyfriends and husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones is a familiar face on our TV screens thanks to her long-running broadcasting career. The presenter is nowadays perhaps best-known for interviewing some huge celebrity names on BBC flagship programme, The One Show, but on a recent episode, she had a more personal run-in.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old interviewed fellow TV star Steve Jones whom she dated in the early 2000s as the pair reunited on screen.

WATCH: Alex Jones interviews ex-boyfriend Steve Jones on air

Steve was on the show, which also featured Alex's co-star Jermaine Jenas and actress Joanna Lumley, to discuss his debut novel, Call Time and it seems he and his former girlfriend enjoyed some banter back and forth as they chatted on the sofa, with Steve even teasing Alex about how much she had read of his book.

The reunion sparked a reaction online and inspired us to take a look back at their relationship and who else Alex has been involved with in the past. Find out her dating history from Steve Jones to her husband, Charlie Thomson below.

© Getty Images Alex Jones is a recognisable faces on our screens

Alex Jones and Steve Jones

Alex and Steve dated from 1999 until 2002. The Welsh TV stars met while working together on the Channel 4 show, Rise, where Alex was the Entertainment Reporter.

It seems the pair haven't been shy on looking back on the relationship and Alex even recalled the moment that she 'dumped' Steve on TV when he stole an interview with Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie back when they were dating.

Appearing on the Dish podcast, Alex explained how she had been out when a phone call came in for her at Steve's flat where she was staying offering her the interview with Jolie, and Steve had decided to pretend Alex was ill so he could do the interview instead.

© Comic Relief Steve Jones and Alex Jones split in 2002 but remained good friends

"He picked up the landline and said 'Al's not here. She's not feeling well, she's had to go back to Cardiff', I was in Topshop," she explained, adding: "So he did the interview." Alex then stated the pair split not long after that!

Since then, Steve has gone on to marry Phylicia Jackson. The pair tied the knot in 2014.

Alex Jones and Matt Johnson

After dating Steve, Alex embarked on a relationship with fellow TV star Matt Johnson. The pair were in a long-term relationship for six years before finally calling it quits in 2011. Despite it not working out, the pair remain on good terms, with Matt revealing in 2011 that he and Alex were "still close."

In the years following their romance, Matt was very open about his mental health and how their split affected him. Telling the Mail Online that he was "depressed" when they called it quits. Matt's current relationship status is not known.

© David M. Benett Matt Johnson also dated Alex Jones

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson

Nowadays, Alex Jones is happily married to her husband Charlie Thomson. The pair met at a New Year's Eve party in 2011 and dated for four years before they tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at Cardiff Castle in 2015.

Alex is married to Charlie Thomson

They have since welcomed three children, Teddy, six, Kit, four, and daughter Annie, who turns two in August.