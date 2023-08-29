Virgin River fans notice exciting detail in new season five photo ahead of premiere

Virgin River fans have pointed out an exciting detail in a new behind-the-scenes photo released by the show's official Instagram account.

The sweet picture shows Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, who play Jack and Mel, filming a scene in front of an idyllic lake backdrop, whilst Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson, who play Hope and Doc, are standing out of shot with their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders.

WATCH: The trailer for Virgin River season five

The caption read: "Love is a beautiful thing. New season premieres September 7th! Only on Netflix."

Taking to the comments section, fans were quick to point out Mel's growing baby bump, which marks the first time the nurse has looked visibly pregnant since the happy news was announced at the end of season three.

© Netflix/Virgin River Fans noticed Mel's baby bump in a new photo from season five

One person wrote: "Ummm… do I see a little baby bump on Mel?" while another responded by commenting: "It's the first thing I saw," alongside a heart eye emoji.

A third fan commented: "Is it a belly? Or is her pregnancy going to last 17 years as well," while another excitedly penned: "Mel's got a bump! And Charmaine is probably having the babies after Mel."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

Fans were making reference to Charmaine Roberts, played by Lauren Hammersley, who has been pregnant since season one. From when she first revealed her pregnancy, Charmaine claimed that Jack was the father of her unborn twins. However, in a bombshell moment at the end of season four, she admitted that she had lied all along, and fans are yet to find out who the real baby daddy is.

When is Virgin River season five released on Netflix?

Virgin River season five makes its hotly-anticipated debut on Netflix on September 7. Fans will be able to watch the first eight episodes immediately, which will be followed by two festive specials on November 30.

In the meantime, you can catch up on all four seasons, which are available to binge on Netflix.

Mel is pregnant in season five of Virgin River

What to expect from Virgin River season five

It looks like the residents of Virgin River will be faced with a whole lot of drama in the new episodes.

Season five will see the Northern California town hit by a terrifying wildfire that brings people together whilst tearing others apart. Fans can also expect "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye".

The show returns on September 7

Meanwhile, Mel grapples with issues of motherhood that push her to make a "big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past", while her fiancé Jack faces "some long-overdue confrontations" with his own demons, and of course with his ex-girlfriend Charmaine.

The synopsis continues: "And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."