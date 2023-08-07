Martin Henderson has taken to social media to share a warning to his fans for an important reason. The Virgin River actor, who is known and adored for his role as Jack Sheridan, shared an Instagram post to inform his followers about fake accounts in his name.

The 48-year-old could be seen in front of an ice cream shop smiling for a selfie as he wrote in the caption: "This is my only account!! Period!! I do not chat to fans on ANY other apps, or forums."

WATCH: Virgin River's Martin Henderson shows off new hairdo on social media

Martin added: "If someone saying they are me (or my representatives) is communicating with you outside of this page they are not me." The New Zealand-born star then added a more light-hearted message to interact with his fans base at the end of the post, writing: "Go ahead and ask them what flavor I had and let me know their answer… And tell me your favorite flavor…"

The Netflix actor's followers were quick to respond and thank Martin for his clarification. One person said: "It's cool when celebrities respond to their fans or even follow some. A lot of them only communicate with their peers in the industry. It's kind of disheartening. I love all types of ice-cream, I don't play favourites."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

A second added: "I get so tired reporting all the fake accounts for so many actors. Thanks for the clarification. My favorite is always chocolate in any combination."

A third, meanwhile, commented: "I myself had so many Martin wanna b's [sic] stating they were you… very frustrating. I block them and report them immediately and have lost count how many. If it wasn't for you warning your fans we wouldn't know the truth. THANK YOU!! And others pretending to be from your management team."

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

Martin and his fellow Virgin River castmates have a loyal following and fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of season five on September 7. The excitement is only increasing by the day thanks to the drama releasing a series of images from the upcoming episodes.

© Netflix Could Preacher and Paige rekindle their romance?

One photo sees lead characters Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack sitting on the sofa as Mel leans her head on Jack's shoulder. The couple are looking somewhat downcast in the snap, but fans will have to wait to find out why.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

Another shows Jack's Bar co-owner Preacher (Colin Lawrence) having a romantic meal with Paige (Lexa Doig) sparking a theory that the pair could be set to rekindle their relationship following Paige's return to Virgin River at the end of season four.

Netflix has confirmed that ten episodes will arrive on the streaming giant on September 7, but there's a slight difference with the release this time. In a Virgin River first, two special festive episodes will be released on the streaming site on 30 November, just in time for the holiday season.