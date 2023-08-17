Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Britney's alleged divorce, Bruce Springsteen pulling out of his shows due to illness and Ed Sheeran shutting down Superbowl Half Time Show rumours.

Not only that, but fans of Taylor Swift in the States can now study the superstar at a university in Arizona. Listen to today's episode below...

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing, according to reports. The Baby One More Time singer and her husband, who worked as a model and fitness trainer, met in 2016 and tied the knot just 13 months ago but after allegations of infidelity on Britney's side, they're now calling it quits. According to TMZ, Sam has filed for divorce from the singer after moving out of her Los Angeles home. Britney is yet to speak out publicly on the news.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Miley Cyrus sparks big reaction as she teases new music

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Kylie Minogue drops huge Las Vegas news

© Vivien Killilea Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Bruce Springsteen has pulled out of two of his US tour dates due to illness. The 73-year-old rocker, known as The Boss, was forced to cancel his show in Philadelphia at the last minute on Tuesday, before confirming that his upcoming gig on Thursday would be postponed. Bruce's team shared a statement online stating that the concerts would no longer go ahead but that they would be rescheduled at a later date. As of yet, no further details on Bruce's condition have been shared but we're wishing The Boss a speedy recovery!

Ed Sheeran fans might be disappointed to hear that he has no plans to headline the Superbowl. The Shape of You hitmaker appeared on a recent episode of Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow podcast on which he said that he doesn't believe anybody would want to watch him at the Superbowl, claiming he doesn't have the pizazz like other previous headliners such as Beyonce and Rihanna. However, it's not all bad news because Ed did say he'd be tempted to hop on stage to join another artist. Here's hoping he makes an appearance in the future.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran says he won't headline the Superbowl Half Time Show

Swifties listen up because students are now able to sign up for a class all about Taylor Swift at a University in America. Arizona State University is offering a class named The Psychology of Taylor Swift: Advanced Topics of Social Psychology, which is described as educating in the science while using the global superstar as an example of topics such as fandom, gossip, relationships and revenge. The university states that it's not just fans who should be encouraged to sign up, but anyone with an interest in psychology and popular culture phenomena.

© Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California

And we're sending condolences to the family of Michael Parkinson after the television veteran passed away aged 88. The chat show and celebrity interview legend died peacefully at home after a brief illness, his family confirmed in a statement. They added that Michael was surrounded by loved ones when he died and that the family requests privacy and time to grieve. Michael was best known for hosting his self-titled chat show which began in 1971 and ran for 11 years before being rebooted again in the late 90s. The television star had the chance to interview some of the world's most famous faces including music legends like Sir Elton John and Madonna, as well as royals and sporting heroes such as Muhammad Ali.