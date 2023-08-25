The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce walks off stage due to sound difficulty at Renaissance tour

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we discuss how Beyonce left her fans hanging when her Renaissance show in Arizona suffered a sound difficulty.

Not only that, Olivia Rodrigo's new song ties her with Taylor Swift for a big achievement and Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have both dropped their new singles. Listen to today's episode below…

Beyonce left her fans waiting this week when she walked off the stage mid-song due to what appeared to be a technical error with the sound. The superstar was performing to a sold-out crowd in Glendale, Arizona, when she exited the stage during the song Alien Superstar after the power reportedly cut out. Fans at the stadium were then left hanging for about ten minutes before Queen Bey made a return in a new outfit and performed the song again. Beyonce even made a reference to the moment later in the show when she joked that it was the fans being loud that caused the sound issue.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift shares glimpse of new version of hit song

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Scooter Braun breaks his silence after Ariana Grande and more cut ties

© Instagram Beyonce performing on her Renaissance tour

Olivia Rodrigo has tied with Taylor Swift for the second-most No.1 hits in the history of Billboards Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart among female artists. The record comes after Olivia released her new song Bad Idea, Right? which immediately went to No.1, meaning she and Taylor sit equally behind Billie Eilish who is in first place for the record. The song is another big hit for the artist who is gearing up for the release of her second album Guts which will drop next month.

© Neil Mockford Olivia Rodrigo arrives at BBC Radio Studios on August 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Drake has disappointed his fans after he failed to release his new album, For All the Dogs, as planned. The record was reportedly set to drop on Friday with Amazon Music writing in a now-deleted post on X that the album was coming on August 25th, however, fans woke up on Friday and released the new songs could not be found on any streaming sites. There's no word on whether the album from Drizzy will be released later in the day or over the weekend, but the internet has exploded with memes from fans who are sitting patiently awaiting the new music. Here's hoping Drake doesn't keep us waiting too long.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are officially back because the former Disney stars have both dropped their new singles. Miley has released Used To Be Young while Selena has dropped the track, Single Soon. To promote her new music, Miley released a continued version of her backyard sessions from her latest album Endless Summer Vacation. In the video, shared by ABC overnight, Miley discusses her relationship with her family and also performs her other track Wonder Woman, which she dedicated to the late Sinead O'Connor. Selena meanwhile gave an interview with Twilio Signal ahead of her release to discuss her journey with mental health and her lupus diagnosis, which she described as a brutal process. Both Single Soon and Used To Be Young are available to stream now.

© Getty Images Miley has released a new song

Today is the first day of the Reading and Leeds festival which will run across the Bank Holiday weekend. Festival goers can look forward to seeing a bill of brilliant names across the three days including Sam Fender, who headlines Reading on Friday, and Billie Eilish who is performing in Leeds. Other big acts set to appear include The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Foals, as well as The 1975 who have filled in for Lewis Capaldi while he takes a break from performing.