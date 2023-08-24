The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift shares glimpse of new version of hit song

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Taylor Swift sharing a glimpse of the re-recorded version of her hit 2016 tune, Look What You Made Me Do, in a new trailer for a Prime Video series.

Not only that but Lizzo has counter-sued her dancers and Prince Harry's next return to the UK has been confirmed. Listen to today's episode below…

Swifties were treated to a glimpse of Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her hit song Look What You Made Me Do recently. The track, which was featured on her 2016 album Reputation, has appeared in the official trailer for Prime Video's new show Wilderness which stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen – take a listen. There's no word on when Taylor will release the full re-release of Reputation, but she did recently announce that she was dropping her version of 1989 on October 27.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California

Lizzo is reportedly planning to counter-sue her backing dancers after they filed lawsuits against the singer alleging harassment. The Good As Hell hitmaker shared her plans for legal action in a statement shortly after photos of the three dancers at a nightclub despite their claims they were forced there against their will. Lizzo said a picture speaks a thousand words and that the images of Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez at the Crazy Horse Cabaret speak volumes. In their original lawsuit, the dancers claimed that Lizzo forced them to perform intimate acts on the club dancers against their will and alleged the singer imposed racial and religious harassment on them. Lizzo denies all allegations.

© Steven Ferdman Lizzo's statement was met with anger by the plaintiffs

Priscilla Presley has opened up about the final moments she spent with her daughter Lisa Marie before her sudden death in January. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the wife of the late singer Elvis explained how she knew something was not right with her daughter when they attended the world premiere of the Elvis biopic, adding that Lisa had made complaints of stomach pain. Lisa sadly died on January 12 aged 54, it was later confirmed in a coroner's report that the actress had died due to a small bowel obstruction. Meanwhile, Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough were engaged in a legal dispute following Llsa's death earlier this year over the legitimacy of the star's will - however, this was later settled in court.

The Killers have teased fans with a snippet of their new single. The track, named Your Side of Town, was shared on social media and the group, led by frontman Brandon Flowers, said that the song features a sound that has inspired them over the years – take a listen. Your Side of Town marks The Killers' first release since their standalone single Boy which dropped last year and will be available for fans to stream in full from Friday. The band's new material will land the day before their huge headline set and Reading and Leeds festival this weekend. Also set to appear at the festival are The 1975 and Sam Fender.

© Jeff Kravitz Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on What Stage during day 4 of the 2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

And Prince Harry's return to the UK has been confirmed. The Duke of Sussex will land in London next month to attend the Well Child Awards, an event for the Well Child charity which is close to the royal's heart. Prince Harry, who is the patron of Well Child, said in a statement how important the organisation has been over the years, transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK. It's also been confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will deliver a speech at the event taking place in London on 8 September.