Today Show's influential new host candidly admits to sleepless night ahead of first day – co-stars react

The Today Show team just got a little bit bigger this morning, with the hosts of the NBC News morning show welcoming a new addition to their crew.

On Wednesday, August 23rd's show, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones introduced the newest hire, Chloe Melas, straight from CNN.

Chloe started off her first day as NBC and Today's new entertainment correspondent by reporting on the biggest developing story in the world of music – Scooter Braun losing his A-list clientele.

After the segment was up, Hoda turned it to Chloe by saying: "We need to say, welcome Chloe! This is your first day of school, we're so happy to have you, you fit in just right!"

An ecstatic Chloe, 37, gushed: "I didn't sleep last night. I think my two little boys are watching right now, Leo and Luke.

"And my husband Brian is the ultimate Today Show fan. He's probably going to be outside with a sign," with Hoda joking he probably had a "Chloe's #1" sign.

She continued: "I just want to say I'm so happy to be here, I've always wanted to be at NBC. I've manifested this, I'm so happy."

The group were left in awe, and Craig remarked: "We like your spirit, you're going to enjoy working here," and Chloe responded: "I know it, thanks!"

A memo, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, was released last week announcing Chloe's hiring by Catherine Kim, senior VP at NBC News editorial, which listed off her incredible credits and expanded upon her role.

"We are pleased to announce that Chloe Melas is joining NBC News as an entertainment correspondent based in New York," it read. "If you know Chloe by reputation, you know she is a relentless, ambitious, prolific reporter who expands the definition of entertainment reporting.

"In her new role, Chloe will focus on the intersection of entertainment, business and culture and report for all platforms of NBC News, including Digital, and MSNBC. She will join the Business & Technology unit."

The mom-of-two has an impressive list of accomplishments, including breaking the story of criminal charges being brought against Alec Baldwin for the Rust shooting, a rare sit-down interview with Jeff Bezos, and exclusive reporting on Kevin Spacey's #MeToo scandal which led to his firing from Netflix's House of Cards.

It also includes co-hosting "television specials, including CNN's 2021 New Year's Eve show alongside Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and a one-hour program about Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship."

Plus, Today Show's impressive new anchor also has a New York bestseller to her name, having published her late grandfather's World War II memoir, titled Luck of the Draw, earlier this year, and was responsible for launching the entertainment site HollywoodLife.

