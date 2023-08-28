NCIS team makes big move amid filming hiatus – fans left majorly divided

The long-running CBS crime procedural drama has three spin-offs and one in the works

It seems like things are brewing in the NCIS headquarters, despite production on the series currently paused due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which several of the cast and crew members have openly supported.

In the midst of all that, however, the show's official social media team made a small but mighty move with regards to their Instagram accounts, and fans were taken aback.

After many noticed that the official IG accounts for NCIS spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Hawai'i vanished, an announcement popped up on the main NCIS page explaining why.

"It's NCIS – open up. Welcome to the new home of all things #NCISverse. Stay a while. You'll like it here," the caption for the post read, explaining that the main page would now serve as the central location for all things NCIS Universe, including the spin-offs.

Many among its 764,000 plus followers were receptive to the change, leaving heart emojis and comments like: "Love all the NCIS," and: "THE GANG IS ALL HERE," as well as: "Oh I can't wait. This will be totally awesome NCISverse."

However, several others had mixed feelings about losing all the social content from other spin-offs, specifically NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA, which ended their runs in 2023 and 2021 respectively.

"Why on God's green earth would you deactivate the other accounts and all that history?" one commented, with another adding: "Are you reposting all the content that @ncisla shared over the years? It's a bit unfair to rob us of that when we've already lost the show itself."

A few others were less enthused about the idea of the central show's page playing host to posts from all the other spin-off versions, with one follower responding with: "I really hate when franchises do this. I only watch NCIS. I don't want or need to see content for the others."

The main CBS crime procedural first began in 2003 and has since aired 20 seasons, with a 21st originally slated for the Fall but pushed back due to the strikes.

Its very first spin-off was NCIS: LA in 2009, which ran for 14 seasons before coming to a close this May. The second, NCIS: NOLA, ran for seven seasons from 2014-2021.

The newest of the spin-offs remains NCIS: Hawai'i, which began in 2021 and will return with its third season. Also in development is the first phase in NCIS' global expansion, NCIS: Sydney.

While there is no news yet on when the show will officially debut its adventure Down Under, back in June, it was announced that the series had officially been cast. Leading the charge are Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance lead as Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey.

Filming for the series is already underway in Sydney. What's more, NCIS: LA creator Shane Brennan, an Australian himself, is also attached to the project and will be the showrunner for this iteration as well.

