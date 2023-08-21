Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant Layton Williams' fans had a big reaction when he shared an insight into who his professional partner could be on the show.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for his roles on the West End and in BBC Three comedy Bad Education, shared the clue on Twitter, now X, to his followers.

WATCH: Check out the 2023 lineup for Strictly Come Dancing

Responding to a fan's question about whether he could request which pro to be paired with, Layton said: "I'm 100% gonna be paired up with a man," followed by two dancing emojis.

The star's followers then reacted by sharing who they would love to see Layton dance with for the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition. One person wrote in response: "Praying it's Johannes. What a combo that would be."

Another said: "I'd love for you to dance with Graziano!" As a third commented: "I'm rooting for you and Carlos. I think you'd have an amazing energy together."

A fourth meanwhile responded: "Exciting! I loved the dynamics [between] John and Johannes. Whoever gets to partner with you will be delighted. Xxx." A fifth joked: "If it's not Johannes, I'm boycotting."

© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA Layton Williams at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards

Fans will have to wait for the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show which, traditionally, sees the celebrities find out who they will be dancing with. More information about the Strictly launch is yet to come.

Meanwhile, other stars from the show have been talking about who they'd like to be partnered with. Former Love Island star Zara McDermott – and her boyfriend Sam Thompson, appeared on former Strictly finalist Fleur East's show on Hits Radio when they discussed the idea of Zara dancing with professional dancer, Neil Jones.

© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Fans are hoping Layton will be paired with Johannes Radebe (pictured with John Whaite in 2022)

The clip was also shared on social media, which prompted Neil to respond and further fuel rumours of the pairing. While discussing the so-called 'Strictly curse', Neil replied in a comment: "Don't worry @samthompsonuk you are definitely safe with me."

Although the off-the-cuff joke isn't confirmation, fans took Neil's word and mused that the two could be the first pairing of the show. "Spoiler alert!" replied one. A second said: "We're not supposed to know yet, lol."

© David M. Benett Layton Williams has joined the Strictly line-up

A third added: "Is Neil Zara's partner?" A fourth wrote: "So is she partnered with @mr_njonesofficial. He needs to have a partner every year. Definitely too good to just be in the background."

The full line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing was revealed name by name over the past few weeks. Fans can look forward to seeing a brilliant group of celebrities hitting the dancefloor at Elstree Studios including: Amanda Abbington; Angela Rippon; Layton Williams; Krishnan Guru-Murthy; Eddie Kadi; Angela Scanlon; Zara McDermott; Adam Thomas; Nikita Kanda; Ellie Leach; Jody Cundy; Bobby Brazier; Nigel Harman; Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.