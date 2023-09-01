Good Morning Britain viewers call for star to get more screen time

Good Morning Britain is shaking up the newsroom! After welcoming back fan favourite Adil Ray last week, another star has returned to the hit breakfast programme. Teaming up with Charlotte Hawkins to present the show on Thursday and Friday, Rob Rinder is officially back on the scene, and fans couldn't be happier.

After making his second appearance on the breakfast show this week, viewers have already taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to request that the British barrister get more screen time. "Rob Rinder should be on the program every day!!! Well done @GMB," wrote one. "@GMB Rob Rinder needs to present more often with Charlotte. Great team," agreed another.

Rob first joined GMB as a guest host back in November 2021, becoming a regular presenter in 2022. However, the Judge Rinder star had been away from the show for a while and hasn't co-hosted the programme since earlier this year. Following the reaction from fans, however, we're wondering if he might bag a regular spot again.

Fans are particularly drawn to the presenter's no-nonsense questioning, and praised Rob's interview with Schools Minister, Nick Gibb, on Friday. "@GMB I'm loving Rob Rinder's questioning of the minister - he doesn't stand a chance we need more Rob Rinder," tweeted a fan. "Put Rob Rinder in the job of holding these people to account all the time please," shared a second.

Since returning to the show this week, Rob has received endless compliments and praise from fans. Retweeting a headline, which revealed how excited viewers are to have him back, he responded: "Ah shucks .. see you tomorrow @GMB."

He also appears to share a sweet bond with his co-star, Charlotte Hawkins. Taking to Instagram, Charlotte posted a selfie from behind the GMB news desk.

As she posed alongside Rob, the caption read: "Morning! I'm here with @RobbieRinder, join us on @GMB. We're leading with the news that more than 100 schools have been told to close classrooms due to risk of collapse from aerated concrete. We'll be speaking to Schools Minister @NickGibbUK. Is your school affected? Let us know."

Aside from Good Morning Britain, Rob is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to his appearances on various shows, including the BBC One documentary series, Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby. The judge took over from Giles Coren on the show, who previously hosted alongside chef Monica Galetti for four seasons.

Various presenters have been hosting Good Morning Britain over the past few weeks in the absence of Susanna Reid. The journalist, who usually fronts the programme from Monday to Thursday, has been away on her annual summer break since 19 July and will most likely return in September. In the meantime, we've loved having the likes of Rob and Adil back on our screens.